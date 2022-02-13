IPL 2022 mega auction: Mumbai Indians splurge on Tim David and ‘non-playing’ Jofra Archer
“It [Mumbai] has been a franchise that was really close to my heart and I always wanted to play for them as long as I could have remembered watching IPL cricket,” Archer mentioned in a message. “I’m so glad that I’ve finally got the opportunity to represent such an amazing franchise. I’m also going to get the chance to play with some of the biggest stars in the world so I’m really looking forward to starting a new chapter.”
“Jofra is a player Mahela (Jayawardene, the head coach) gave his first professional debut to. So happy to have gotten them together,” Akash Ambani, the Mumbai proprietor, mentioned on the official broadcast. “Although it is going to be in next year, but very happy to have a lethal combination. Tymal (Mills, who was also bought by the franchise) has been a lethal death bowler; Mahela coaches him in the Hundred and he has managed to stay injury-free.
“Tim David goes to companion (Kieron) Pollard at No. 6. We have been monitoring Tim and he has obtained success at RCB final 12 months. Looking ahead to seeing him and Pollard ending innings for us.”
Then on to the final round, after the ten teams submitted their wishlists, with not much money left but some key slots left to fill. At least a couple of teams were still without a first-choice wicketkeeper.
Kumble: ‘Close to achieving what we wanted to put together as squad’
Smith, much talked-about in recent times for his all-round skills in white-ball cricket, was a net bowler at Knight Riders last season. The team didn’t enter the race for Smith at all, but all of Kings, Super Giants, Sunrisers and Royals did, before Kings got him for INR 6 crore (USD 8 million). Jansen, with Mumbai last season, was taken away by Sunrisers for INR 4.2 crore (USD 5.6 million). Dube went to Super Kings for INR 4 crore (USD 5.33 million), while Khaleel was Capitals’ first buy of the day for INR 5.25 crore (USD 7 million), and Sakariya, one of the stories of the IPL in 2020, joined Khaleel for INR 4.2 crore (USD 5.6 million).
“Then we took Manish Pandey. Deepak Hooda can chip in with a few overs. (K) Gowtham clearly from a perspective that Hooda is a batting allrounder, Gowtham is a bowling allrounder. And we are using only three-four stadiums, so wickets may turn later in the season. Plus we always wanted pace. Imagine if you have Mark Wood and Avesh Khan bowling at 140-145, that will always be a luxury.”
All USD values are approximations the place USD 1 = INR 75