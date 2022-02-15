IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Nicholas Pooran treats West Indies teammates with pizza party after bagging INR 10.75 crore from SRH

Nicholas Pooran was among the many 11 gamers to have bagged a deal of INR 10 crore or extra within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction. The left-handed batter endured a horrendous marketing campaign in IPL 2021 and couldn’t do a lot within the recently-concluded ODI collection towards India both. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was extremely in demand resulting from his observe report within the format.

After a stiff battle with a number of franchises, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally signed Pooran for a whooping INR 10.75 crore. Elated by the hefty contract, the Caribbean star gave his teammates a pizza occasion contained in the bio-bubble, ordering 15 pizzas that costed him INR 15,000. Notably, Pooran is at the moment with the West Indies squad for the upcoming three-match T20I collection towards India.

“Since outside food is not allowed, he (Nicholas Pooran) placed the order at the hotel chef for 15 pizzas,” the native supervisor was quoted as saying by My Khel. As the West Indies crew is in a grade one bio-bubble, the whole lot needed to be sanitised and even a sure temperature needed to be maintained.

“It needed to be vetted by a qualified chef. Since it’s a strict grade one biobubble we have to tell the food temperature and how it is sanitised and then only it goes to the room. There were a total of 15 pizza boxes and everything was sanitised before being delivered to the room. The player had to make the payment,” added the supervisor.

Nicholas Pooran confronted gentle shock

Meanwhile, it was additionally revealed that Pooran acquired a light electrical shock a day after the pizza occasion. As his charger wasn’t working, he referred to as for a spare one which was sanitized earlier than reaching him. As the charger wasn’t dried up correctly, the southpaw acquired a light shock when he plucked it contained in the socket.

“When he put it in the socket, he was shaken by a mild shock. Sanitiser contains alcohol and probably it did not dry up properly when he plugged it to get a jolt,” stated the crew supervisor.