Sports
IPL 2022 Mega Auction Players List: Who got whom | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: India pacer Avesh Khan was bought for Rs 10 crore to Lucknow Super Giants as he turned the costliest uncapped participant within the historical past of the match within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale in Bengaluru on Saturday.
IPL AUCTION 2022 DAY 1 UPDATES
A complete of 74 gamers had been bought on the primary day of the mega participant public sale for the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The second day of the public sale may also see the ten franchises interact in a fierce bidding struggle to seize the perfect of the perfect.
Here’s the checklist of the gamers bought (ALL PRICES ARE IN INR):
IPL AUCTION 2022 DAY 1 UPDATES
A complete of 74 gamers had been bought on the primary day of the mega participant public sale for the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The second day of the public sale may also see the ten franchises interact in a fierce bidding struggle to seize the perfect of the perfect.
Here’s the checklist of the gamers bought (ALL PRICES ARE IN INR):
|PLAYERS
|COUNTRY
|TEAM
|BASE PRICE
|SOLD FOR
|Shikhar Dhawan
|India
|PBKS
|2 crore
|8.25 crore
|R Ashwin
|India
|RR
|2 crore
|5 crore
|Pat Cummins
|Australia
|KKR
|2 crore
|7.25 crore
|Kagiso Rabada
|SA
|PBKS
|2 crore
|9.25 crore
|Trent Boult
|NZ
|RR
|2 crore
|8 crore
|Shreyas Iyer
|India
|KKR
|2 crore
|12.25 crore
|Mohd. Shami
|India
|GT
|2 crore
|6.25 crore
|Faf du Plessis
|SA
|RCB
|2 crore
|7 crore
|Quinton de Kock
|SA
|LSG
|2 crore
|6.75 crore
|David Warner
|Australia
|DC
|2 crore
|6.25 crore
|Manish Pandey
|India
|LSG
|1 crore
|4.6 crore
|Shimron Hetmyer
|WI
|RR
|1.5 crore
|8.5 crore
|Robin Uthappa
|India
|CSK
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Jason Roy
|England
|GT
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Devdutt Padikkal
|India
|RR
|2 crore
|7.75 crore
|Dwayne Bravo
|WI
|CSK
|2 crore
|4.4 crore
|Nitish Rana
|India
|KKR
|1 crore
|8 crore
|Jason Holder
|WI
|LSG
|1.5 crore
|8.75 crore
|Harshal Patel
|India
|RCB
|2 crore
|10.75 crore
|Deepak Hooda
|India
|LSG
|75 lakh
|5.75 crore
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|RCB
|1 crore
|10.75 crore
|Washington Sundar
|India
|SRH
|1.5 crore
|8.75 crore
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|LSG
|2 crore
|8.25 crore
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|DC
|2 crore
|6.5 crore
|Ambati Rayudu
|India
|CSK
|2 crore
|6.75 crore
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|MI
|2 crore
|15.25 crore
|Jonny Bairstow
|England
|PBKS
|1.5 crore
|6.75 crore
|Dinesh Karthik
|India
|RCB
|2 crore
|5.5 crore
|Nicholas Pooran
|WI
|SRH
|1.5 crore
|10.75 crore
|T Natarajan
|India
|SRH
|1 crore
|4 crore
|Deepak Chahar
|India
|CSK
|2 crore
|14 crore
|Prasidh Krishna
|India
|RR
|1 crore
|10 crore
|Lockie Ferguson
|NZ
|GT
|2 crore
|10 crore
|Josh Hazlewood
|Australia
|RCB
|2 crore
|7.75 crore
|Mark Wood
|England
|LSG
|2 crore
|7.5 crore
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|India
|SRH
|2 crore
|4.2 crore
|Shardul Thakur
|India
|DC
|2 crore
|10.75 crore
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bangladesh
|DC
|2 crore
|2 crore
|Kuldeep Yadav
|India
|DC
|1 crore
|2 crore
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|PBKS
|75 lakh
|5. 25 crore
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|India
|RR
|2 crore
|6.5 crore
|Priyam Garg
|India
|SRH
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Abhinav Sadarangani
|India
|GT
|20 lakh
|2.6 crore
|Dewald Brevis
|SA
|MI
|20 lakh
|3 crore
|Ashwin Hebbar
|India
|DC
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Rahul Tripathi
|India
|SRH
|40 lakh
|8.5 crore
|Riyan Parag
|India
|RR
|30 lakh
|3.8 crore
|Abhishek Sharma
|India
|SRH
|20 lakh
|6.5 crore
|Sarfaraz Khan
|India
|DC
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Shahrukh Khan
|India
|PBKS
|40 lakh
|9 crore
|Shivam Mavi
|India
|KKR
|40 lakh
|7.25 crore
|Rahul Tewatia
|India
|GT
|40 lakh
|9 crore
|Kamlesh Nagarkoti
|India
|DC
|40 lakh
|1.1 crore
|Harpreet Brar
|India
|PBKS
|20 lakh
|3.8 crore
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|India
|RCB
|30 lakh
|2.4 crore
|KS Bharat
|India
|DC
|20 lakh
|2 crore
|Anuj Rawat
|India
|RCB
|20 lakh
|3.4 crore
|Prabhsimran Singh
|India
|PBKS
|20 lakh
|60 lakh
|Sheldon Jackson
|India
|KKR
|30 lakh
|60 lakh
|Jitesh Sharma
|India
|PBKS
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Basil Thampi
|India
|MI
|30 lakh
|30 lakh
|Kartik Tyagi
|India
|SRH
|20 lakh
|4 crore
|Akash Deep
|India
|RCB
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|KM Asif
|India
|CSK
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Avesh Khan
|India
|LSG
|20 lakh
|10 crore
|Ishan Porel
|India
|PBKS
|20 lakh
|25 lakh
|Tushar Deshpande
|India
|CSK
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|Ankit Singh Rajpoot
|India
|LSG
|20 lakh
|50 lakh
|Noor Ahmad
|Afghanistan
|GT
|30 lakh
|30 lakh
|Murugan Ashwin
|India
|MI
|20 lakh
|1.6 crore
|KC Cariappa
|India
|RR
|20 lakh
|30 lakh
|Shreyas Gopal
|India
|SRH
|20 lakh
|75 lakh
|J Suchith
|India
|SRH
|20 lakh
|20 lakh
|R Sai Kishore
|India
|GT
|20 lakh
|3 crore