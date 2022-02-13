Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Players List: Who got whom | Cricket News – Times of India

Photo of The Wall The Wall37 mins ago
26 3 minutes read


NEW DELHI: India pacer Avesh Khan was bought for Rs 10 crore to Lucknow Super Giants as he turned the costliest uncapped participant within the historical past of the match within the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) mega public sale in Bengaluru on Saturday.
IPL AUCTION 2022 DAY 1 UPDATES
A complete of 74 gamers had been bought on the primary day of the mega participant public sale for the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The second day of the public sale may also see the ten franchises interact in a fierce bidding struggle to seize the perfect of the perfect.
Here’s the checklist of the gamers bought (ALL PRICES ARE IN INR):

PLAYERS COUNTRY TEAM BASE PRICE SOLD FOR
Shikhar Dhawan India PBKS 2 crore 8.25 crore
R Ashwin India RR 2 crore 5 crore
Pat Cummins Australia KKR 2 crore 7.25 crore
Kagiso Rabada SA PBKS 2 crore 9.25 crore
Trent Boult NZ RR 2 crore 8 crore
Shreyas Iyer India KKR 2 crore 12.25 crore
Mohd. Shami India GT 2 crore 6.25 crore
Faf du Plessis SA RCB 2 crore 7 crore
Quinton de Kock SA LSG 2 crore 6.75 crore
David Warner Australia DC 2 crore 6.25 crore
Manish Pandey India LSG 1 crore 4.6 crore
Shimron Hetmyer WI RR 1.5 crore 8.5 crore
Robin Uthappa India CSK 2 crore 2 crore
Jason Roy England GT 2 crore 2 crore
Devdutt Padikkal India RR 2 crore 7.75 crore
Dwayne Bravo WI CSK 2 crore 4.4 crore
Nitish Rana India KKR 1 crore 8 crore
Jason Holder WI LSG 1.5 crore 8.75 crore
Harshal Patel India RCB 2 crore 10.75 crore
Deepak Hooda India LSG 75 lakh 5.75 crore
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka RCB 1 crore 10.75 crore
Washington Sundar India SRH 1.5 crore 8.75 crore
Krunal Pandya India LSG 2 crore 8.25 crore
Mitchell Marsh Australia DC 2 crore 6.5 crore
Ambati Rayudu India CSK 2 crore 6.75 crore
Ishan Kishan India MI 2 crore 15.25 crore
Jonny Bairstow England PBKS 1.5 crore 6.75 crore
Dinesh Karthik India RCB 2 crore 5.5 crore
Nicholas Pooran WI SRH 1.5 crore 10.75 crore
T Natarajan India SRH 1 crore 4 crore
Deepak Chahar India CSK 2 crore 14 crore
Prasidh Krishna India RR 1 crore 10 crore
Lockie Ferguson NZ GT 2 crore 10 crore
Josh Hazlewood Australia RCB 2 crore 7.75 crore
Mark Wood England LSG 2 crore 7.5 crore
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India SRH 2 crore 4.2 crore
Shardul Thakur India DC 2 crore 10.75 crore
Mustafizur Rahman Bangladesh DC 2 crore 2 crore
Kuldeep Yadav India DC 1 crore 2 crore
Rahul Chahar India PBKS 75 lakh 5. 25 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal India RR 2 crore 6.5 crore
Priyam Garg India SRH 20 lakh 20 lakh
Abhinav Sadarangani India GT 20 lakh 2.6 crore
Dewald Brevis SA MI 20 lakh 3 crore
Ashwin Hebbar India DC 20 lakh 20 lakh
Rahul Tripathi India SRH 40 lakh 8.5 crore
Riyan Parag India RR 30 lakh 3.8 crore
Abhishek Sharma India SRH 20 lakh 6.5 crore
Sarfaraz Khan India DC 20 lakh 20 lakh
Shahrukh Khan India PBKS 40 lakh 9 crore
Shivam Mavi India KKR 40 lakh 7.25 crore
Rahul Tewatia India GT 40 lakh 9 crore
Kamlesh Nagarkoti India DC 40 lakh 1.1 crore
Harpreet Brar India PBKS 20 lakh 3.8 crore
Shahbaz Ahmed India RCB 30 lakh 2.4 crore
KS Bharat India DC 20 lakh 2 crore
Anuj Rawat India RCB 20 lakh 3.4 crore
Prabhsimran Singh India PBKS 20 lakh 60 lakh
Sheldon Jackson India KKR 30 lakh 60 lakh
Jitesh Sharma India PBKS 20 lakh 20 lakh
Basil Thampi India MI 30 lakh 30 lakh
Kartik Tyagi India SRH 20 lakh 4 crore
Akash Deep India RCB 20 lakh 20 lakh
KM Asif India CSK 20 lakh 20 lakh
Avesh Khan India LSG 20 lakh 10 crore
Ishan Porel India PBKS 20 lakh 25 lakh
Tushar Deshpande India CSK 20 lakh 20 lakh
Ankit Singh Rajpoot India LSG 20 lakh 50 lakh
Noor Ahmad Afghanistan GT 30 lakh 30 lakh
Murugan Ashwin India MI 20 lakh 1.6 crore
KC Cariappa India RR 20 lakh 30 lakh
Shreyas Gopal India SRH 20 lakh 75 lakh
J Suchith India SRH 20 lakh 20 lakh
R Sai Kishore India GT 20 lakh 3 crore





Source link

Tags
Photo of The Wall The Wall37 mins ago
26 3 minutes read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button