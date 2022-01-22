IPL 2022 mega auction to be held on February 12-13, confirms Jay Shah

The IPL 2022 will probably be a 10-team affair with the introduction of two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. While the schedule is but to be out, it has been reported that the fifteenth version of the marquee match will get underway in late March or early April. While the joy continues for this yr’s IPL, all eyes will probably be on the upcoming mega public sale and now, it has been formally confirmed that the public sale will probably be happening on February 12 and 13.

While the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finalised the IPL 2022 mega public sale date, and the Secretary of the nationwide cricket board Jay Shah has confirmed the identical. He additionally added that the mega occasion that begins within the last week of March concludes within the last week of May.

“The mega IPL Auction will take place on February 12-13th and we will lock in the venues before that. “I am delighted to confirm that the 15th season of the IPL will start in the last week of March and will run until May end,” stated Shah as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Jay Shah says the BCCI will depart no stone unturned in making certain IPL 2022 stays in India

The BCCI Secretary has assured that the board will strive its degree finest to make sure that this yr’s Indian Premier League is hosted in India itself. Furthermore, he additionally added {that a} majority of the stakeholders have expressed their want of organizing the match within the nation.

“A majority of the team owners expressed their wish that the tournament be held in India. The BCCI was always keen on staging the 2022 edition that will see two new teams – Ahmedabad and Lucknow – in India. I can tell you that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the IPL stays in India. The BCCI has not compromised on the health and safety of its stakeholders in the past and will concurrently work on Plan B since the COVID-19 situation with new variants remains fluid,” he added.

It stays to be seen if the BCCI will give you a backup plan main as much as the cash-rich match in the summertime.