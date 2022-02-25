IPL 2022: MI, CSK in different sets as teams divided into two groups

As per the newest developments, the format of the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been revealed. All 10 groups will play 14 league-stage video games within the 2022 version of the Indian Premier League. Each facet will cross swords twice with 5 groups and as soon as with 4 groups. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made the main announcement on Friday (February 25).

As revealed by the Indian cricket board, the 2 teams had been made based mostly on a seeding system based mostly on the variety of IPL titles gained and the variety of closing appearances. Hence, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, 5 and four-time winners respectively, headlined the 2 teams. The two new groups – Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – are additionally positioned in two separate teams.

Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants are positioned in Group A. At the identical time, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans are a part of Group B.

IPL 2022 to get underway on March 26

Now, this format is fairly totally different from what was utilized in IPL 2011, which additionally noticed 10 groups in public sale. Although the variety of league-stage matches for a workforce was similar, the division of teams was barely totally different. Back then, 10 groups had been break up into two free teams. Each workforce performed twice towards the groups of their teams and as soon as towards the opposite 4 groups. Meanwhile, it has additionally been confirmed that the event will get underway on March 26 whereas the ultimate will happen on May 29.

All sides will play 7 matches at dwelling and as many away, totaling to 70 league matches. The group-stage can be adopted by the 4 playoff matches. All sides will play 4 matches every at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium. Each facet can even play three video games apiece on the Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

Dvision of groups in IPL 2022