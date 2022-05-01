Cricket
IPL 2022: MI finally get off the mark as they come out on top against RR – Photos News , Firstpost
Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI.
1/5
Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century lastly helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics
2/5
RR have been put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR acquired to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics
3/5
Riley Meredith completed with figures of two/24. Sportzpics
4/5
Birthday boy Rohit Sharma’s inconsistent kind this season continued when he was dismissed for simply two runs. Sportzpics
5/5
Needing 4 off the final six balls, MI misplaced Pollard within the first ball of the twentieth over however Daniel Sams completed the sport with a strong six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics