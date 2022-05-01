IPL 2022: MI finally get off the mark as they come out on top against RR – Photos News , Firstpost

Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI.

1/5 Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century lastly helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics

2/5 RR have been put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR acquired to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

3/5 Riley Meredith completed with figures of two/24. Sportzpics

4/5 Birthday boy Rohit Sharma’s inconsistent kind this season continued when he was dismissed for simply two runs. Sportzpics