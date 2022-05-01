Cricket

IPL 2022: MI finally get off the mark as they come out on top against RR – Photos News , Firstpost

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
28 1 minute read


Check out images from the IPL 2022 match between RR and MI.

1/5

Suryakumar Yadav’s half-century lastly helped Mumbai Indians open their account in IPL 2022, with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai on Saturday. Sportzpics

RR were put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR got to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

2/5

RR have been put to bat by MI. Jos Buttler was the star for them with the bat as he scored 67 off 52 balls. RR acquired to 158/6 from 20 overs. Sportzpics

Riley Meredith finished with figures of 2/24. Sportzpics

3/5

Riley Meredith completed with figures of two/24. Sportzpics

Birthday boy Rohit Sharma's inconsistent form this season continued when he was dismissed for just two runs. Sportzpics

4/5

Birthday boy Rohit Sharma’s inconsistent kind this season continued when he was dismissed for simply two runs. Sportzpics

Needing four off the last six balls, MI lost Pollard in the first ball of the 20th over but Daniel Sams finished the game with a powerful six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics

5/5

Needing 4 off the final six balls, MI misplaced Pollard within the first ball of the twentieth over however Daniel Sams completed the sport with a strong six over deep midwicket. Sportzpics



Source link

Photo of The Wall The Wall1 day ago
28 1 minute read
Photo of The Wall

The Wall

Back to top button