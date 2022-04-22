IPL 2022: ‘MI got archer but Dhoni got all the bows’ — Twitter hails Jadeja bowing down to MSD after win – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

After a nail-biting closing over, Ravindra Jadeja’s Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 3 wickets in yesterday’s IPL match. While celebrations have been in full swing for CSK’s second victory on this version of the match, the workforce’s skipper went forward and bowed right down to the person liable for the win — MS Dhoni.

It all got here right down to the ultimate over. Chennai Super Kings wanted 17 runs off the final over. There was a way of expectation that the defending champions may simply clinch the match as MS Dhoni was nonetheless batting. Jaydev Unadkat had the ball and Mumbai, a facet that had misplaced 6 matches on the trot, have been determined to recover from the road.

Jaydev Unadkat began the over completely – he trapped Dwaine Pretorious bang in entrance of the stumps and now the equation learn 17 off 5 balls. Dwayne Bravo walked in, spoke with Dhoni, and took a single at hand the strike over to the previous CSK skipper. It was Thala vs Mumbai Indians now, a state of affairs that was simply one other day for the grasp finisher.

CSK wanted 16 off 4 deliveries when Dhoni cleared his entrance leg and thumped a full ball over lengthy off to wipe 6 runs off the goal. This was when Rohit trudged to Unadkat to have a phrase with him, however now Dhoni was in his groove. The subsequent ball was quick, it was swatted over quick tremendous leg for one more boundary and in a matter of two deliveries, CSK have been within the driver’s seat.

The subsequent ball was full and it was whipped away in the direction of deep sq. leg for a couple and the equation got here right down to 4 off the final ball. Unadkat bowled a very good yorker, it was not ok for Dhoni, who waited a second extra and clipped it away previous quick tremendous leg for a boundary. Mumbai Indians slumped to their 7th successive loss on this season. CSK stay within the competitors with their second win in 7 video games – all because of the genius of MS Dhoni.

So, it was no shock that Jadeja bowed right down to Thala after the match was over. The second was caught on digicam and led to a wide range of reactions on social media:

Chennai Super Kings will face off towards Punjab Kings at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium subsequent.

