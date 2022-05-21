IPL 2022 MI vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: Kishan, Brevis aim to take MI back in chase – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 MI vs DC cricket rating, 69th IPL Match Live Coverage: Hello and welcome to our LIVE protection of Match 69 of IPL 2022 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Royal Challengers Bangalore will hope MI beat DC as a Mumbai victory would guarantee Faf du Plessis and Co their spot within the playoffs. Stay tuned for extra updates.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will tackle Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Saturday, May 21 and this match will maintain numerous significance for Rishabh Pant-led Delhi.

Delhi Capitals come into this match with 14 factors from 13 matches and are positioned fifth on the desk. If they win this match, they’ll leapfrog Royal Challengers Bangalore and sneak into the playoffs.

On the opposite hand, Mumbai Indians come into this match after a really shut defeat by the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, however they’d be assured of toppling Delhi and derailing their marketing campaign this 12 months. They would additionally look to extract their revenge after being defeated by Delhi of their reverse fixture earlier this season.

When will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 21 May.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match be held?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals match begin?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch MI vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The MI vs DC IPL 2022 match might be broadcast reside on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match may even be streamed reside on Disney+ Hotstar.

You also can comply with firstpost.com to take a look at the reside scores and commentary of the MI vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav (dominated out of IPL 2022), Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Jaydev Unadkat, Tymal Mills (dominated out of IPL 2022), Jofra Archer (unavailable & injured), Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Anmolpreet Singh, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Sanjay Yadav, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan

