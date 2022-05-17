IPL 2022 MI vs SRH Live Cricket Score and Update: Mumbai Indians off to aggressive start in chase – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live replace – Tata IPL 2022 MI vs SRH cricket rating, sixty fifth IPL Match Live Coverage: Riley Meredith into the assault from the opposite finish. Abhishek collects a boundary off the primary ball of the over, slapping via covers for a 4. Seven off the over.

Preview: Mumbai Indians will lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League 2022 match on Tuesday on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. While Mumbai are already knocked out of the event, SRH are hanging on by the barest of margins to make it to the playoffs. They must win each their remaining matches after which hope a complete host of different outcomes profit them.

Mumbai Indians come into this match after their convincing win over the Chennai Super Kings within the final match and would hope to complete an in any other case depressing event on a excessive observe. On the opposite hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad have fluffed their probabilities of holding their destiny in their very own arms as they arrive into this match on the again of 5 successive losses and this has seen them slip manner down within the factors desk.

When will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be performed?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will happen on 17 May.

Where will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match be held?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match can be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad match begin?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss can be held at 7 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match can be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match can even be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You may also observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the MI vs SRH IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Dewald Brevis, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, N Tilak Varma, Sanjay Yadav, Jofra Archer, Daniel Sams, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Riley Meredith, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Aryan Juyal, Fabian Allen

SunRisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran, T. Natarajan, Priyam Garg, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Kartik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Saurabh Dubey, Glenn Phillips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vishnu Vinod

