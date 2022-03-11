IPL 2022: Most catches by a fielder in IPL history

In any format of the sport, the fielders play a vital half in figuring out the destiny of the match. Any catch dropped by a fielder in a tense scenario can harm the possibilities of a win for the facet. On the opposite hand, if a participant is profitable in taking a blinder, the staff on the sector will get an enormous enhance and might dominate within the match.

It additionally will depend on what fielding place a specific participant is standing in figuring out what number of possibilities he must seize a catch. Generally in T20Is, the groups favor to place their greatest fielders at these positions on the boundary line the place he’s most certainly to take a catch. Most of the time it’s both long-on or long-of positon.

In this text, we will likely be itemizing out 5 gamers who’ve grabbed essentially the most catches in IPL historical past:

5. Shikhar Dhawan – 81 catches

One of essentially the most profitable batters in IPL historical past, Shikhar Dhawan has performed for Mumbai Indians, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad moreover Delhi Capitals. He has taken 81 catches within the league historical past up to now. These catches have are available in 184 innings, which makes his catch per innings ratio 0.4. With 380 runs, Dhawan was the main run-scorer of IPL 2021 on the time of season suspension.

4. AB de Villiers – 83

The Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has one of many most secure pairs of fingers in world cricket proper now. He has grabbed 83 catches in 122 innings up to now. His catch per innings ratio of 0.68 is the very best for any participant within the event historical past with a minimal of 30 catches. AB de Villiers has been enjoying for RCB for a very long time now and was earlier a part of the Delhi squad.

3. Rohit Sharma – 89

Rohit Sharma, being the captain of his facet in IPL, is generally seen fielding contained in the circle. He has taken 89 catches within the 207 video games he has performed up to now. He holds the file for successful essentially the most titles within the cash-rich league as a captain. His catch per innings ratio of 0.445 continues to be respectable on condition that he fields principally at these positions the place there are fewer possibilities of taking a catch.

2. Kieron Pollard – 92

The West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard has time and time shocked everybody along with his unbelievable catches close to the boundary ropes. His top additionally helps him in plucking up catches for enjoyable, and that is the explanation why he’s principally seen fielding on the long-on or long-off area. He has taken 92 catches within the 171 innings of the league until now with a ratio of 0.5.

1. Suresh Raina – 104

Suresh Raina is taken into account among the many biggest fielders in Indian cricket historical past. With 102 catches in IPL, he’s the one participant to seize over 100 catches within the cash-rich league. Raina has performed most of his IPL matches for Chennai Super Kings and led the Gujarat Lions staff when the previous was banned for 2 years. He has a catch per innings ratio of 0.531 in a complete of 192 innings he has featured on the sector.

Most catches within the IPL:

Player Innings Catches catch/innings Suresh Raina 199 104 0.522 Kieron Pollard 171 92 0.538 Rohit Sharma 207 89 0.429 AB de Villiers 122 83 0.680 Shikhar Dhawan 184 81 0.440

*Last up to date on 18 Sep,2021.

