IPL 2022: Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL history

The function of the wicketkeeper in any format of the sport performs a significant half. Especially in a T20 match just like the IPL and a single mistake by a wicketkeeper may end up in massive harm to the staff’s probabilities in a sport. On the opposite hand, an excellent piece of effort by the wicketkeeper might help the staff dominate the opposition. These issues truly matter probably the most within the essential stage of the sport. In this text, we shall be itemizing out 5 wicketkeepers who’ve effected probably the most dismissals of their IPL profession.

5. Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is taken into account among the many finest keepers behind the wicket in worldwide cricket proper now. He has proven his expertise with the gloves in IPL as properly. He has effected a complete of 79 dismissals within the cash-rich league together with 59 catches and 20 stumpings. He carried out brilliantly with the bat for SRH on the high of the order within the 2020 season.

4. Parthiv Patel

The veteran Indian keeper introduced his retirement from all types of the sport final 12 months. He was a part of the RCB squad in IPL 2020 however didn’t get a single sport within the season. He has featured for six totally different groups within the league historical past. Parthiv has a complete of 81 dismissals to his title behind the wicket, amongst which 65 are catches and the remainder are stumpings.

3. Robin Uthappa

Though Robin Uthappa has not usually saved wickets for his IPL groups, he possesses spectacular numbers with the gloves. He has effected 90 dismissals within the league historical past to this point, out of which 58 are catches and 32 are stumpings. In truth, he’s on the second spot amongst keepers when it comes to most stumpings within the league. Given he’s a part of CSK in IPL 2021, he received’t should carry out the wicketkeeping duties with MS Dhoni already current as major keeper within the enjoying XI.

2. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is among the many most skilled gamers of the cash-rich league. He has performed a complete of 203 IPL video games, through which he has effected 144 dismissals together with 113 catches and 31 stumpings. He holds the document for taking the second-most catches behind the wicket within the match historical past. Karthik stepped down from captaincy duties of KKR mid-season final 12 months.

1. MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain MS Dhoni has proved his mettle as a wicketkeeper in his lengthy profession. He has recorded probably the most variety of dismissals (153) in IPL. Among these, 114 are catches and the remainder 39 are stumpings. Dhoni has performed as a specialist wicketkeeper in all of the seasons of IPL from the very begin in 2008. He performed a pivotal function in CSK’s success through the years each as a captain and a keeper.

For all the most recent IPL live scores, information, schedule, level desk & updates, keep tuned to CricTracker.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL

Player Matches Catches Stumpings Dismissals MS Dhoni 211 114 39 153 Dinesh Karthik 203 113 31 144 Robin Uthappa 189 58 32 90 Parthiv Patel 139 65 16 81 Wriddhiman Saha 126 59 20 79

*Last up to date on 18 Sep,2021.