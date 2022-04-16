IPL 2022: ‘Most impressive uncapped batter’ Twitterati react as Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram power SRH to win over KKR – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Rahul Tripathi and Aiden Markram scored aggressive half-centuries on Friday (15 April) as Sunrisers Hyderabad received towards the Kolkata Knight Riders and notched up their third successive win.

Kolkata Knight Riders batted first and after a tough begin on a inexperienced pitch, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell struck invaluable knocks and managed to energy KKR to 175/8. For SRH, T Natarajan and Umran Malik have been the bowlers to inflict probably the most injury.

However, SRH chased down this complete in solely 17.5 overs. Their efforts have been powered by Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37) and Aiden Markram (68* off 36). The batters smashed 10 sixes and 10 fours between them to seal the contest in a convincing method.

Tripathi proved decisive on a pitch that had loads of carry and motion for the seamers. He began the onslaught with a six off Russell after which launched an all-out assault on debutant Aman Khan.

He didn’t spare the spinners both as Varun Chakravarthy was welcomed into the assault with an 18-run over. Tripathi zoomed to his 50 off 21 balls as SRH rocked alongside to 95/2 after 10 overs. Such was the belligerence of Tripathi that he introduced down the required charge to 7.88 with 9 overs nonetheless remaining.

Even when Tripathi was dismissed, Markram didn’t permit stress to construct. The batter raced to 35 off 23 when Tripathi was dismissed. He wanted simply 31 balls to notch up his second IPL fifty.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Rahul Tripathi-Aiden Markram powered SRH to a convincing win:

Former Indian spinner Murali Kartik was all reward for Rahul Tripathi:

Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan is impressed with SRH’s depth:

Harbhajan Singh praised Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi:

Here are different reactions after this match:

With this win, SRH have now moved to the seventh place with three wins in 5 matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, then again, have dropped right down to fourth spot from second place, however their web run charge took a beating after this 7-wicket loss.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.