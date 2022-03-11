IPL 2022: Most man of the match awards in IPL history

In each season of the IPL, we see gamers displaying unimaginable abilities to assist their groups win essential video games. In any match of the cash-rich league, the participant having probably the most impactful efficiency is awarded the Player of the Match.

The position of those cricketers is important in serving to their facet dominate the oppositions. It just isn’t essential {that a} participant scoring most runs or choosing up most wickets will at all times get the award. Sometimes, it relies upon upon the scenario through which the actual cricketer has carried out to take his group to a win.

In this text, we will likely be itemizing out 5 gamers who’ve received most participant of the match awards in IPL:

5. MS Dhoni – 17

MS Dhoni has performed probably the most video games (204) in IPL and has scored 4632 runs at a median of 40.99 and strike charge of 136.75. He has received 17 ‘Player of the Match’ awards in IPL and stands on the fifth place within the report tally. Under his captaincy, CSK received the title in 2010, 2011, and 2018. He has received many matches for CSK batting deep within the innings and is taken into account among the many biggest finishers of the T20 format.

4. David Warner – 17

Along with MS Dhoni, David Warner has additionally received the Player of the Match award 17 occasions although in fewer matches (142). He led Sunrisers Hyderabad to win the title within the 2016 season, the place he scored 848 runs. In whole, Warner has made 5254 runs at a strike charge of 141.54 and a median of 42.71. He additionally holds the report for scoring probably the most fifties (48) within the event historical past.

3. Rohit Sharma – 18

Rohit Sharma, with 18 Player of the Match awards, is within the first place amongst Indian gamers. He is arguably probably the most profitable captain in IPL historical past, with Mumbai Indians profitable 5 titles underneath him. The impactful innings which Rohit performs can hamper the probabilities of opposition to an excellent extent. The prolific batsman has amassed 5230 runs within the cash-rich league at a median of 31.31 and strike charge of 130.61.

2. Chris Gayle – 22

The ‘Universe Boss’ Chris Gayle has established himself as the best ever T20 cricketer with constant efficiency through the years. It is a rarity for a group to lose the match if Gayle scores massive for them in a specific inning. The left-hander has received the Player of the Match award 22 occasions within the league. He has 4772 runs to his title within the IPL at a powerful strike charge of 150.11. He has smashed a report six lots of and 31 half-centuries within the event historical past to this point.

1. AB de Villiers – 23

Just like MS Dhoni, the South African batsman AB de Villiers additionally has established himself among the many prime finishers of T20 cricket. The fashionable batsman has received 23 awards in league historical past, which is probably the most by any participant. He has amassed 4849 runs in 156 innings with an unimaginable strike charge of 151.91. He will likely be essential for the RCB group in center order this season with captain Virat Kohli shifting up the order.

Most Player of the Match awards within the IPL:

Player Matches Runs Awards AB de Villiers 169 4849 23 Chris Gayle 132 4772 22 Rohit Sharma 200 5230 18 David Warner 142 5254 17 MS Dhoni 204 4632 17

