IPL 2022: Most popular teams on social media

The Indian Premier League was inaugurated within the 12 months 2008 and the success it has seen through the years is large. Cricket might be simply divided into two-time phases that’s – “Before IPL” and “After IPL” as a brand new period of cricket was born together with the IPL.

Apart from the goodwill it has introduced forth, the IPL has additionally bridged the hole between the viewers and cricket by means of varied fan engagement platforms and social media and the IPL have at all times been complementary to one another.

The official social media handles of the groups are keenly adopted by the followers and it additionally acts as a medium to work together with them. This connection made the followers nearer to their groups and therefore the expansion was exponential. Platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at the moment are probably the most generally used purposes and the franchisees use these media to achieve out higher. Here are the rankings of the groups in IPL with extra social media followers.

(Note: Followers up to date as on March 1, 2022)

10. Gujarat Titans

The upcoming seasons of the Indian Premier League can be extra aggressive with the addition of two new groups. One such new franchise is CVC Capital’s Gujarat Titans. The rights to personal the Ahmedabad-based franchise have been bagged for INR 5,625 crore.

The franchise had the choice of signing three gamers earlier than the public sale and the Titans drafted Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan into their squad. The explosive all-rounder Hardik will captain the facet and can be coached by the previous Indian bowler Ashish Nehra. The workforce had a great public sale and picked the gamers based on their methods.

Now after we look upon the digital following of the franchise, the newly opened GT handles have 50K Facebook followers, 254K Instagram followers, and 87.3K followers on Twitter. It is clear for a recent franchise to be the final on this record, however in only a quick span of time, the franchise has performed effectively to draw 391.3K followers general.