IPL 2022, Most sixes: Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik make rapid strides but Jos Buttler continues to top list – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

With Mumbai Indians already out of playoff rivalry and Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders on the brink, IPL 2022 has thrown extra surprises than one might maybe have imagined.

Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are sitting comfortably within the prime two spots whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad are combating exhausting within the race to the playoffs.

As far as RR are involved, they’ve been powered by some huge hitting from their batters Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer and Sanju Samson. Buttler, who’s having a season to recollect, is sitting on prime of virtually each main batting document within the fifteenth version of the Indian Premier League.

The England wicketkeeper-batter is the present orange cap holder with 618 runs in 11 matches. He can be sitting on prime of probably the most sixes listing. The attacking right-hander has hit 37 sixes thus far within the event averaging greater than three sixes per innings.

KKR all-rounder Andre Russell has made fast strides within the six hitters’ listing. The West Indies highly effective ball-striker is at present at quantity two with 28 sixes in 12 matches. He would wish to bat out of his pores and skin within the remaining three matches if he needs to take KKR to the playoffs this yr.

At quantity three is Punjab Kings’ batter Liam Livingstone. The England right-hander got here into the IPL final yr with a giant popularity however didn’t carry out on top of things for RR. However, this yr he has justified his Rs 11.5 crore price ticket by hitting 25 maximums in 11 matches.

The incontrovertible fact that RCB’s Dinesh Karthik is within the fourth spot within the six hitters’ listing regardless of dealing with simply 137 balls thus far in IPL 2022, speaks volumes of the sort of type he’s in. RCB have used him as a finisher and Karthik has repaid the religion by scoring at a strike price of 200. He has hit 21 sixes thus far.

At the fifth spot is West Indies’ batter Shimron Hetmyer. The left-hander has performed for the Royals what Karthik has been doing for RCB this yr. Hetmyer has hit 21 sixes in 11 matches however ranks decrease than Karthik due to his strike price.

