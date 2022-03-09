IPL 2022: Most successful captains in IPL history

In a match like IPL, the position of captain is of utmost significance on condition that the sport can change in a short time. However, it isn’t a straightforward job to guide a facet in such an enormous match. The franchises additionally don’t give an extended run to a participant if he fails to carry out as a captain. There have been few cricketers who’ve loved a long term in captaincy due to their constant efficiency. In this text, we might be discussing the 5 most profitable captains in IPL historical past. This contains solely these gamers who’ve captained in a minimal of 10 matches.

5. Cameron White – 58.33

Former Australian participant Cameron White featured for RCB, Deccan Chargers, and Sunrisers Hyderabad within the IPL. He took over the captaincy of DC mid-season from Kumar Sangakkara in IPL 2012. In the subsequent season, he captained the SRH facet. In the 12 matches White captained, 7 had been received by the group making his success proportion 58.33 within the match.

4. MS Dhoni 58.82

MS Dhoni is the one participant who captained a facet within the 2008 version and continues to be main a group. He received 3 IPL trophies for CSK underneath his captaincy within the yr 2010, 2011, and 2018. In whole, Dhoni has captained 188 matches and has received 110 of them which takes his profitable proportion to 58.82. Except for two seasons in 2016 and 2020, He led his group to the IPL playoffs in all of the seasons. He additionally holds the document for enjoying most IPL matches as a captain.

3. Sachin Tendulkar 58.82

Sachin Tendulkar didn’t get a lot success as an Indian captain however he did fairly properly main the Mumbai Indians group. Under him, MI reached the finals within the 2010 version the place they had been defeated by CSK within the final. Overall, Sachin was captain for a complete of 51 matches and received 30 of those matches with a win proportion of 58.82. Later, Rohit Sharma took over from him as skipper.

2. Steve Smith 59.52

Steve Smith has proved his management expertise in each T20 leagues and worldwide cricket. He did an excellent job with the Pune group when he was given captaincy changing MS Dhoni in 2017. He additionally led the Rajasthan Royals group for a number of seasons. In whole, Steve Smith received 25 matches out of 42 he captained, making him the second most profitable IPL captain.

1. Rohit Sharma 60.34

With 5 IPL trophies in 8 years as captain, Rohit Sharma is unquestionably the very best captain in match historical past. He has received greater than 60 p.c of the match, he has captained in. In whole, He has led the group in 116 IPL video games with 70 of them leading to a win. Rohit was Mumbai’s skipper of their profitable campaigns in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

