IPL 2022: MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to play 350 T20 matches | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Former Chennai Super Kings Mahendra Singh Dhoni grew to become solely the second Indian participant to play 350 T20 matches when he took the sphere towards Punjab Kings within the IPL 2022 match on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is the opposite Indian participant to have performed greater than 350 T20 video games. He has to date featured in 372 T20 matches.
Dhoni is adopted by former CSK batsman Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik and Virat Kohli who’ve performed 336, 329 and 328 matches respectively.
Earlier on Thursday, Dhoni achieved one more milestone in his illustrious profession as he grew to become the the sixth Indian to cross the 7000-run mark in T20 cricket through the match towards Lucknow Super Giants on the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
Coming to the match, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja gained the toss and opted to bowl first towards Punjab Kings.
