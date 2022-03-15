IPL 2022: MS Dhoni has a hilarious way of telling fans to not write any team off in latest ad

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is ready to get underway on March 26 and followers can’t preserve calm. After all, the previous 14 seasons of the gala competitors have offered distinctive leisure to the followers. In reality, it received’t be fallacious to say that IPL has been instrumental within the rise of T20 cricket through the years.

Owing to all these elements, followers will need to have marked their calendars. As the countdown for IPL 2022 is underway, Star Sports has launched a brand new commercial that includes Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni. The hilarious advert exhibits two individuals attempting to defuse a bomb, which contained many colored wires. The senior professional reckons all the opposite wires aside from blue and yellow may be reduce off.

Then seems MS Dhoni on the display, advising the duo to not take different wires flippantly. As the 2 didn’t oblige to his recommendation, the bomb exploded. Apparently, the blue and yellow color denoted Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, who’ve lifted the IPL title 5 and 4 occasions respectively. The advert concluded with Dhoni suggesting followers to not write off any facet.

Maana 🟡 aur 🔵 ka raha hai domination, par naye saal mein kisi naye rang ka bhi dikh sakta hai tashan – #TATAIPL mein #YehAbNormalHai! Catch all of the LIVE motion from the 2022 season. LIVE, Mar 26 onwards | Star Sports & Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/OgfgVQhJDU — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 14, 2022

IPL 2022 to be MS Dhoni’s swansong?

Meanwhile, CSK will step into the competitors as defending champions and received’t thoughts retaining the title. The season may additionally be Dhoni’s final task in CSK colors as a participant. Hence, many eyes might be on the 40-year-old. Although he hasn’t made his bat speak a lot within the final couple of seasons, his management and précised techniques has been instrumental to staff’s success.

Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is ready to be a grand affair with two new franchises – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – coming into the image. Hence, for the very first time since 2011, IPL might be a 10-team affair.

For the unversed, the groups have been divided into two digital teams based mostly on their earlier season’s performances. Each staff will play twice with the groups of their group and with the staff in the identical row within the second group. The facet will play as soon as with the remaining sides within the different group.