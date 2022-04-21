IPL 2022: MS Dhoni holds nerve to take Chennai Super Kings home against Mumbai Indians – Photos News , Firstpost

Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by three wickets of their Indian Premier League match in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

1/8 MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings celebrates their win throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. CSK chased down the goal of 156 within the ultimate ball with Dhoni hitting the successful runs — a 4 — and remaining not out on 28. Sportzpics for IPL

2/8 Mumbai Indians’ gamers have a good time the wicket of Shivam Dube of the Chennai Super Kings throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

3/8 Ambati Rayudu of the Chennai Super Kings bats throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Rayudu top-scored for CSK with a 35-ball 40 whereas Robin Uthappa chipped in with a 30. Sportzpics for IPL

4/8 Daniel Sams of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad of the Chennai Super Kings throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Daniel Sams took 4 wickets for 30 runs whereas Jaydev Unadkat received two. Sportzpics for IPL

5/8 N Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians celebrates his fifty throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Tilak Varma scored 51 off 43, his second fifty of the season, to assist Mumbai Indians submit a goal of 155 runs. Sportzpics for IPL

6/8 Captain of Chennai Super Kings Ravindra Jadeja drops a catch throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Sportzpics for IPL

7/8 Suryakumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians performs a shot throughout Match 33 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Suryakumar chipped in with a 21-ball 32. Sportzpics for IPL