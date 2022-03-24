IPL 2022: MS Dhoni passes CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, how cricket fraternity reacted – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Cricket

IPL 2022: MS Dhoni passes CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja, how cricket fraternity reacted

MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), has determined to pass the baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. Dhoni, who has led the crew since its inception in 2008, except two seasons when the crew was banned, made this swift determination simply two days earlier than the graduation of IPL 2022.

Jadeja will take over as captain, turning into the third participant to take action after MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina. The large announcement was made at the moment (24 March) by the Chennai Super Kings on their official web site.

Though Dhoni has stepped down as captain, he’ll stay with the crew for this season and past, confirmed the official assertion.

Several personalities in cricket reacted to Dhoni’s determination shortly after the official assertion. According to Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni’s departure from the captaincy is “not entirely surprising given the person he is.” He additionally thinks that Dhoni might not even play in each sport.

Kris Srikkanth, former India captain and member of the 1983 World Cup-winning crew, was left stunned by the choice.

Wasim Jaffer, one other former India cricketer, tweeted a clip from the movie Bahubali with the caption, “MS Dhoni leaving CSK captaincy and continuing as a player.”

The official Twitter accounts of crew RCB and RR additionally shared a publish every paying tribute to the cricket legend.

The official Netflix South India Twitter deal with referred to Dhoni as “thalaivare”, which suggests chief/boss.

After Rohit Sharma, Dhoni is the IPL’s second most profitable captain, having bagged 4 titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. He additionally holds the second-best win share (59.6) within the league and gained 121 matches and misplaced 82.

