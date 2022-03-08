IPL 2022: MS Dhoni smacks a huge one handed six in CSK’s nets session

The 2022 version of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on twenty sixth March 2022, and the opening match of the match will probably be performed between final yr’s finalists, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

And, forward of the match, CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was seen hitting some massive pictures within the nets. In truth, in a video that has been launched on social media, the legendary CSK participant is seen hitting 3 large pictures, with the third one a one-handed shot that sailed a great distance.

With solely 17 days to go for the beginning of the Indian T20 League, the CSK gamers have began their observe forward of their season opener towards KKR.

You can see the video of Dhoni smacking the ball within the nets under

That final six from Mahi 😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/j9puE06Lmp — Sports Hustle (@SportsHustle3) March 8, 2022

CSK obtain a rousing welcome in Surat

The followers gave the Chennai Super Kings’ gamers a terrific welcome in Surat. Fans had been seen standing subsequent to the bus that introduced the CSK gamers in massive numbers to get a glimpse of their favorite cricketers. ‘Make some noise for the Chennai boys,’ learn the publish from the official Instagram deal with of the Chennai Super Kings when the group arrived within the metropolis.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) emerged because the champions of the 2021 version of the IPL. The MS Dhoni-led aspect produced a stellar efficiency within the match by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the summit conflict by 27 runs and lifting the IPL title.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the crucial profitable franchises within the historical past of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The MS Dhoni-led outfit has received the IPL title on 4 events, and solely the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) aspect has received the IPL title on yet another event (5) than CSK. CSK have additionally certified for the summit conflict of the IPL on a staggering 9 events.