IPL 2022: MS Dhoni Steps Down From CSK Captaincy, Fans Pay Tribute | Cricket News

In a shocking improvement, MS Dhoni stepped down as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper simply days earlier than the primary match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The CSK legend led the franchise to 4 IPL titles. Ravindra Jadeja will now be on the helm of the Chennai-based franchise. As quickly because the announcement was made public, followers took to Twitter to precise their love for his or her beloved ‘Thala’. Dhoni led CSK 204 occasions within the IPL, successful 121 video games and shedding 82. His win proportion was 59.6 within the cash-rich league. Under his tenure, CSK gained 4 IPL titles and a couple of Champions League T20 titles.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to this massive improvement forward of IPL 2022 opener between CSK and KKR:

“It’s been a pleasure, MS Dhoni (C),” tweeted the official deal with of Rajasthan Royals.

“You will all the time be our captain msdhoni,” tweeted one consumer.

“MS Dhoni reached the finals in his first season as an IPL captain. MS Dhoni won the IPL in his last season as an IPL captain. He walks off leaving a rich legacy,” stated one other consumer.

“MS Dhoni started his captaincy stint with a trophy and ended it the same way. Poetic,” a consumer identified.

“Honestly will miss Dhoni at the toss time and post-match presentation,” one fan commented on Twitter.

“MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja. Maybe This could be his last season or May be not. Thank u mastermind Of Indian cricket team & IPL. #CaptainCool #CSK #IPL2022 #Dhoni #Jadeja,” one other fan commented.

In the inaugural version of the IPL, Dhoni had led CSK to the finals the place they got here up quick towards Rajasthan Royals. CSK’s first title win got here in 2010 they usually backed up it with one other title win in 2011.

CSK then went on to win the IPL in 2018 and 2021. Dhoni has over time garnered an enormous fan following and he’s popularly known as ‘Thala’ again in Chennai.

Having stepped apart because the captain, it might be fascinating to see how the franchise makes use of the brains of a maverick chief and one additionally must see how the wicketkeeper bats for the group this season.

CSK will open their IPL 2022 marketing campaign on March 26 towards the Kolkata Knight Riders.