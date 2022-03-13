IPL 2022: MS Dhoni whacks massive six during CSK’s net session

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni appeared in nice contact within the web session forward of the upcoming IPL 2022 season. The legendary batter may handle simply 114 runs in 16 video games at a median of 16.29 in 2021 however obtained his franchise the championship title along with his captaincy techniques. He was retained by the CSK franchise forward of IPL 2022 mega public sale for INR 12 crore.

It needs to be famous that Dhoni has not been taking part in any aggressive cricket after his worldwide retirement and has been taking part in solely the IPL. He is the second most profitable captain in IPL historical past with 4 titles to his identify and can be seeking to equal the report held by Rohit Sharma.

The IPL 2022 will happen completely in Maharashtra this 12 months to limit the possibility of Covid-19 spreading within the bio bubble by way of journey and the groups have began their coaching in Surat already. The defending champions CSK will begin their marketing campaign on March 26 within the first recreation of the match in opposition to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here’s the video of MS Dhoni hitting a large six throughout a web session

The CSK official Instagram deal with posted a video of Dhoni hitting it out of the park within the nets in Surat and was utilizing his ft rather well to the spinners.

‘SH💥T MAcHI! One for the fam back home! 💛 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁’ captioned the CSK Instagram deal with.

Meanwhile, the CSK franchise managed to rope in most of their gamers from the earlier season within the IPL 2022 mega public sale. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Dwayne Bravo and Deepak Chahar can be plying their commerce for the CSK franchise once more whereas home abilities Shivam Dube has additionally obtained the nod. U-19 star all-rounder, Rajvardhan Hangargekar was additionally picked by the franchise to make it a unbelievable group of gamers for IPL 2022.