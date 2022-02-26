IPL 2022: MS Dhoni’s moustache look from promo’s teaser grabs attention

MS Dhoni may properly have retired from worldwide cricket however nonetheless attracts as many eyeballs as every other lively participant may, if no more. Anything that the previous Indian skipper does has the potential to turn out to be a sizzling subject. It is just not new for Dhoni to see himself development on social media at times. The 40-year-old who’s gearing to steer the Chennai Super Kings of their title protection on the fifteenth version of the IPL just lately created a storm on social media with a latest mustache look of him being revealed.

It all occurred when star sports activities, the official broadcaster of IPL, launched a teaser for the promo of IPL 2022. In the brief clip, Dhoni may be seen sporting a moustache and is now again within the limelight, which has been so used to for all these years. The followers of the cricketer can not appear to get sufficient of their celebrity and have since been all around the web dropping their opinions on the brand new look.

The response that the clip garnered reiterates the truth that given his stature, which has been constructed on the again of some unbelievable cricketing performances, the cricketer from Ranchi stays a sizzling property relating to branding and advertising. While many sportspeople often witness their model worth diminish as soon as they’re previous their prime, Dhoni is an instance of some of those that are evergreen when it comes to admiration and fan following.

Here is MS Dhoni’s look from the teaser

Dhoni to steer CSK in a bid to win fifth IPL title

When IPL 2022 commences, Dhoni will probably be strolling out onto the sector aiming to win CSK its fifth title. The defending champions who’re the second most profitable crew within the event’s historical past have been led by Dhoni, whom they fondly seek advice from as ‘Thala’, proper from the inaugural season in 2008. Their captain has had an enormous function over time in producing the form of fan base that the franchisee boasts of at this time. The wicketkeeper batter can be holding the distinguished report of being the one Indian captain to have gained three ICC trophies.