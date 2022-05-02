IPL 2022: Mukesh Choudhary reveals what MS Dhoni told him during last over against Sunrisers Hyderabad | Cricket News – Times of India

Learning from No. 1️⃣!#SRHvCSK #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 @DJBravo47 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1651430538000

MAHARASHTRA: Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary after the match revealed what skipper MS Dhoni advised him over the last over towards SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.Notably, Mukesh Choudhary dropped Abhishek Sharma within the powerplay. He, nonetheless, made amends with the ball by selecting up a four-fer and extra importantly his wickets proper on the fringe of powerplay introduced CSK again into the sport.SRH received off to a blazing begin, smacking 46 off the primary 4 overs however wickets on successive deliveries (Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi) within the sixth over hindered their momentum.

Mukesh Choudhary within the post-match presentation speaking about that sixth over mentioned: “A wicket hadn’t fallen yet, so I had to take my chances, I knew I dropped a catch but I had to take a wicket and thankfully that happened.”

Dwayne Bravo did not play the match towards SRH, on which the pacer mentioned: “There was more responsibility in the powerplay without Bravo because he has so much experience, he keeps advising us. Yesterday, he told me I have to take more responsibility, the team environment is always very supportive.”

SRH wanted 38 runs within the final over of the match. Shedding mild on the twentieth over, Mukesh revealed what MSD advised him throughout these deliveries: “MS Dhoni did not inform me something particular about that over, he simply advised me to bowl stump to stump and never strive something fancy.”

CSK have been again to successful methods within the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after registering a victory towards SRH by 13 runs on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Chennai Super Kings efficiently defended the entire and gained the competition towards Sunrisers Hyderabad. After SRH gained the toss and determined to bowl first, the openers of CSK received off to a flying begin and continued their momentum until the top.

The opening duo put up the very best partnership of this season of 182 off 107 and Ruturaj received dismissed for 99 runs from 57 deliveries. Devon Conway was unbeaten until the top and scored 85* off 55 balls.

With the goal being 203, the openers Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson offered a pleasant begin to SRH after which they received out for 39 and 47 runs respectively. Pooran (64* off 33) ultimately performed some crackling pictures however he didn’t get any help from the opposite finish and SRH misplaced the match by 13 runs.