IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians (MI) Schedule, Full Time Table, Timings, Dates, Venues details and PDF Download

Mumbai Indians could be hoping to place their disappointing 2021 marketing campaign behind them as they appear to begin afresh in IPL 2022, which formally will get underway on March 26. MI had entered the earlier version of the event with lots of expectations, after having registered back-to-back title triumphs within the 2019 and 2020 editions respectively and will have change into the one staff to win a hat-trick of titles within the historical past of the competitors, had the Rohit Sharma-led facet acquired issues proper final yr the place they completed fifth.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on March 6 introduced the schedule of the fifteenth version of the marquee event with final yr’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders beginning the proceedings within the curtain-raiser on March 26 on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Mumbai Indians parted methods with Pandya brothers

Meanwhile, the five-time champions will start their marketing campaign in opposition to the Delhi Capitals on the CCI Stadium in Brabourne on March 27. The greatest problem for Mumbai Indians this time round could be their middle-order and it stays to be seen from the place will Kieron Pollard discover some much-needed help after the franchise determined to half methods with the Pandya brothers Hardik and Krunal.

The five-time champions had named skipper Rohit Sharma, Kieron Pollard, middle-order sensation Suryakumar Yadav, and tempo spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as their necessary retentions on November 30, 2021. They then went on to make some necessary buys on the IPL 2022 mega public sale final month as they welcomed Tim David (INR 8.25 crore), Dewald Brevis (INR 3 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.30 crore), Murugan Ashwin (INR 1.6 crore), Basil Thampi (INR 30 lakh), and many others. The five-time winners broke the financial institution and aggressively outbid all of the franchises to deliver again younger wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan for a staggering INR 15.25 crore.

While MI did purchase England pacer Jofra Archer for INR 8 crore on the two-day occasion in Bengaluru, it should be famous that the tearaway quick bowler would solely be of their scheme of issues within the 2023 season as he’s nursing an elbow harm. With a brand new squad, the Mumbai Indians would now be hoping to go the space and win a document sixth IPL crown this time round.

Download Mumbai Indians schedule in PDF Format

Here’s a take a look at Mumbai Indians’ full schedule in IPL 2022: