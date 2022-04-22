IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Highlights: Like old times, MS Dhoni scripts thrilling last-ball win for CSK | Cricket News – Times of India

Nobody finishes cricket matches like him and but once more MS Dhoni 28* (13) exhibits why he’s the most effective finisher. A 4… https://t.co/m8FqTpgY1Z — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650565224000

NAVI MUMBAI: The nice MS Dhoni turned again the clock to script a 3 wicket victory for Chennai Super Kings in opposition to Mumbai Indians within the IPL right here on Thursday, following a heart-stopping end that noticed him hit a 4 off the final ball of the sport.CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary wreaked havoc with the brand new ball earlier than Tilak Varma’s accountable 51 not out off 43 lifted Mumbai Indians to 155 for seven.Dhoni (28 not out off 13) batted just like the finisher of his hey days to assist CSK get the required 17 runs off the ultimate over to win their second recreation of the season and prolong Mumbai Indians winless streak this season to seven video games.

He smashed a six and 4 off third and fourth ball off Jaydev Unadkat earlier than sustaining his calm to place one previous short-fine leg for the match-winning boundary, leaving the bowler and the remainder of his Mumbai teammates shattered.

CSK have been up in opposition to it with 48 runs off the final 24 balls and 4 wickets in hand however Dhoni with the assistance of Dwaine Pretorius (22 off 14 balls) ensured his workforce bought over the road in an absolute humdinger.

With seven losses in as many video games, Mumbai Indians will want a miracle to return again from this place whereas it was a a lot wanted win for CSK who too are searching for consistency after enduring a poor begin to the season.

Earlier, Choudhary (3/19) accounted for Rohit Sharma (0) and Ishan Kishan (0) within the first over after which dismissed Dewald Brewis (4), leaving Mumbai reeling at 23/3.

However, Varma’s unbeaten 51 off 43 balls, through which he struck three fours and two sixes, together with Unadkat’s blazing unbeaten 19, helped Mumbai cross the 150 run-mark.

While Rohit supplied a straightforward catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on, Kishan was undone by a swinging yorker, which rattled his off-stump.

Brewis (4) turned Choudhary’s third sufferer. Brewis tried to chase a supply exterior the off stump, however ended up nicking to Dhoni.

Suryakumar Yadav (32) began with a boundary, an on drive. He creamed one other drive off Choudhary after which launched into thriller spinner Maheesh Theekshana (1/35), sweeping him for a most. Mumbai have been at 42/3 after the power-play.

But it was Mitchell Santner (1/16), who dismissed Surya, whose sweep was simply caught by Choudhary at long-leg and Mumbai have been diminished to 47/4.

Then Tilak and debutant Hrithik Shokeen (25), tried to rally the innings, however managed so as to add solely 41 runs for the fifth wicket. The duo was brutal on Ravindra Jadeja (0/30), who bled 13 runs within the eleventh over, with Varma hitting a six with a slog-sweep.

Mumbai misplaced half their aspect for 85. Shokeen, who had three boundaries, top-edged a Dwayne Bravo (2/36) short-ball solely to be caught at Robin Uthappa at mid-on.

Wickets saved tumbling for Mumbai with Kieron Pollard (14) and Daniel Sams (5) additionally falling cheaply.

But due to a quick-fire 35-run eight-wicket stand off 16 balls between Tilak and Unadkat, Mumbai gave their bowlers one thing to defend.