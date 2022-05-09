IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Highlights: KKR remain in competition with big win over MI | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 56.@KKRiders take this dwelling comfortably with a 52-run win over #MumbaiIndians Scorecard… https://t.co/xvuNvvpKAB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652118045000

While MI had been already out of the play-off race, KKR, who’ve 5 wins from 12 video games, can nonetheless sneak into the highest 4 with two video games remaining.

Earlier, KKR openers Venkatesh and Ajinkya Rahane (25 off 24 balls) added 60 runs in simply 5.4 overs after they had been put into bat however the Shreyas Iyer-led facet didn’t capitalise on that promising begin.

Rana blazed his strategy to a 26-ball 43, with three boundaries and 4 sixes, nevertheless it was Bumrah (5/10), who took 5 wickets in two overs, to place the brakes on KKR, who suffered a middle-order collapse.

How the win felt! 💜💛@rinkusingh235 @Russell12A #AmiKKR #MIvKKR #IPL2022 https://t.co/QOmRfI2Wf0 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1652118829000

In the fifteenth over, Bumrah eliminated Russell (9) and Rana after which clinched three wickets — Sheldon Jackson (5), Cummins (0) and Sunil Narine (0), within the 18th over, a maiden, to convey MI again into the sport.

Venkatesh smashed three boundaries and 4 sixes, however perished within the sixth over, giving a sitter to Daniel Sams at level, with spinner Kumar Kartikeya Singh (2/32) getting his first wicket.

Venkatesh was brutal on spinner Murugan Ashwin (1/35), hitting him for his first most, a pull shot after which hammered a boundary.

The southpaw then walloped his second six over deep mid-wicket off Daniel Sams (1/26), as KKR raced to 26/0 after three overs. He then focused Riley Meredith (0/35), hammering him for boundary and a six, a scoop shot, within the fifth over the place KKR amassed 17 runs.

Mumbai bowlers conceded solely 23 runs from overs 7-10.

Kartikeya cleaned up Rahane, with a full supply that turned in because the opener was crushed whereas trying a reverse-sweep.

After Rahane’s dismissal, Rana upped the ante and launched into Kartikeya, hitting him for 2 successive sixes, one over long-on. He then tore into Kieron Pollard, hammering two sixes and a boundary within the thirteenth over, the place the facet obtained 17 runs.

But then it was Bumrah, who wreaked havoc with the ball and firmly introduced MI again into the competition.