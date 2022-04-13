IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Punjab Kings compound Mumbai Indians’ woes with 12-run victory | Cricket News – Times of India

Punjab Kings return to profitable methods! 👏 👏The Mayank Agarwal-led unit register their third win of the #TATAIPL 2022… https://t.co/y8DefTH8Cd — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649873210000

PUNE: Mumbai Indians inched nearer in the direction of elimination after setting themselves up for his or her first win, solely to stoop to their fifth defeat on trot as Punjab Kings gained a high-scoring IPL thriller by 12 runs right here on Wednesday.A goal of 199 regarded imminently chaseable when youngsters Dewald Brevis (49 off 25 balls) and NT Tilak Varma (36 off 20 balls) have been on the crease however Punjab bowlers did effectively sufficient to limit MI to 186 for 9 on the finish of 20 overs.Odean Smith (4/30 in 4 overs) redeemed himself after the horror final two balls in opposition to Gujarat Titans as he bought two wickets within the ultimate over for Punjab.

For Mumbai, eight wins in 9 video games with this sort of bowling assault seems close to unimaginable.

However, if there was one constructive, it was Brevis’s batting. It took eight balls earlier than Brevis may get going as he unleashed a canopy drive and a straight drive off Arshdeep Singh to tee off. A pulled six off Smith settled his nerves earlier than he determined to wreak havoc with India worldwide Rahul Chahar’s nerve.

A boundary was adopted by 4 large sixes as Chahar first misplaced size after which his bearings as one lengthy hop after one other was deposited into the stands.

The Baby AB’s transformation from boy to a person occurred with that 29-run over which confirmed that MI had made a 10-year funding.

6. 6. 6. 6 – Dewald Brevis, you magnificence! 👏👏Live – https://t.co/emgSkWA94g #MIvPBKS #TATAIPL https://t.co/Hvj1JVzD0h — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649868625000

The Dewald Brevis present involves an finish right here in Pune as he falls for 49.What a knock that was from the teenager 👏… https://t.co/RgOsZn5WCg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649869360000

He was lastly out one wanting his maiden IPL fifty however not earlier than leaving everybody craving for extra.

At the opposite finish was Tilak, who had already made an impression, confirmed nice recreation sense by letting Brevis do the heavy lifting earlier than he himself hit some marvellous sixes together with an audacious slash over level off Smith.

The duo added 84 runs in simply 6.5 overs to show the match head on earlier than their successive dismissals did once more convey Punjab again as fortunes swung like a pendulum.

Suryakumar Yadav (43 off 30 balls) wasn’t in finest rhythm and Kieron Pollard (10, 11 balls) season simply bought from unhealthy to worse.

Another combine up on the market within the center and Pollard is run-out for 10 runs.Live – https://t.co/vxAO1vUeis #MIvPBKS… https://t.co/d28FEmYSgr — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1649871210000

Finally, it was Surya, who took issues in his personal palms with a six over additional cowl off Vaibhav Arora after which opened the face to slash it over backward level for a six as 33 have been required off final three overs.

However it was Kagiso Rabada, who eliminated Surya within the nineteenth over, caught by Smith within the deep after which there wasn’t a lot resistance left from MI.

Earlier, skipper Mayank Agarwal and veteran Shikhar Dhawan struck their first half-centuries of the season as Punjab Kings rode on a superb begin from the openers to publish a difficult 198 for 5.

Punjab Kings have deployed “attack is the best form of defence” philosophy throughout this version of the league and there was no shift in coverage as they added 97 in lower than 10 overs to supply an ideal launchpad however Jasprit Bumrah’s (1/28 in 4 overs) brilliance stored the rating beneath 200.

Bumrah’s toe-crusher which yorked the harmful Liam Livingstone helped MI to maintain issues beneath examine with 99 runs coming of the final 10 overs.

Agarwal, who wasn’t having an excellent run earlier than this recreation, introduced his customary sq. off the wicket photographs on the off-side and straight lofts of spinners to attain 52 off 32 balls.

Dhawan took his personal time whereas enjoying the second fiddle however nonetheless stored up the tempo letting Agarwal go for the entire hog throughout their stand. But he did speed up after that earlier than getting out for 70 off 50 balls.

It was Mumbai’s home bowlers like Basil Thampi (2/47 in 4 overs) and Murugan Ashwin (1/34 in 4 overs), who aren’t measuring up match after match however skipper Rohit Sharma is helpless due the shortage choices.

Despite realizing Agarwal’s propensity to make room and smash by means of off-side, he was fed with size balls exterior the off-stump by Thampi and Tymal Mills. When they bowled quick, the tempo was used to good impact.

In case of Ashwin, the PBKS skipper would come down the observe to loft him straight however he did get his man when Agarwal went for one shot too many.

Dhawan went onto his forty fifth IPL half-ton however the shot that confirmed his authority was a disdainful slog sweep off a 137 click on supply from Thampi.

Thampi did bought his revenge by getting Dhawan holed within the deep earlier than rookie Jitesh Sharma (30 no off 15 balls) smashed 23 off Jaydev Unadkat (1/44 in 4 overs) within the 18th over to get the momentum again which had slipped after a couple of dismissals.