IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Highlights: SRH keep slim playoff hopes alive with 3-run win over MI | Cricket News – Times of India

That’s that from Match 65#MumbaiIndians fought laborious, however fell quick ultimately as @SunRisers win by 3 runs.Scor… https://t.co/qqH7B3NMQN — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1652810939000

MUMBAI: Rahul Tripathi batted like a person on a mission earlier than Umran Malik sizzled together with his tempo as Sunrisers Hyderabad saved their slim IPL playoff hopes alive with a three-run win over Mumbai Indians right here on Tuesday.Tripathi scored 76 from 44 balls to information Sunrisers Hyderabad to a difficult 193 for six. He was ably complemented by Priyam Garg (42) and Nicholas Pooran (38).

Malik (3/23 in three overs) then produced a sensational efficiency, whereas the seasoned Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/26 off 4) bowled a wicket maiden within the essential nineteenth over to cease MI at 190 for seven regardless of one of the best efforts by Rohit Sharma (48), Ishan Kishan (43) and Tim David (46).

AS IT HAPPENED

The victory retains SRH within the playoffs race on paper as they transfer as much as 12 factors. They have to win their final recreation and hope for different outcomes to go their means.

Chasing 194, Rohit was at his easy finest and appeared set for a giant rating. He gave a strong begin to Mumbai’s chase alongside Kishan, with whom he shared a 95-run opening stand.

The two plundered 17 runs within the ninth over bowled by Malik, with the pacer responsible of bowling two no balls and a large.

But two overs later, Kane Williamson‘s choice to bowl Washington Sundar (1/36) paid dividends as Rohit holed out to Jagadeesha Suchith within the deep.

Kishan, who appeared uncomfortable towards Malik’s quick balls, adopted his skipper within the subsequent over because the Jammu pacer, who had a horrible first over, redeemed himself. He speared the ball on the stumps from around the wicket for Priyam Garg to finish a high quality catch at mid on.

The duo offered one other breakthrough as Malik bowled one other bouncer forcing Daniel Sams to drag. Garg jumped excessive above his head together with his arms totally stretched to finish a superb catch at midwicket.

With 44 wanted off 18, the big-hitting David blazed away to 46 off simply 18 balls to maintain alive Mumbai’s hope for a fourth win this season.

David hit 4 sixes off the 18th over bowled by T Natarajan, together with a monstrous 114m hit, to convey the equation all the way down to 19 from 12. However, Natarajan (0/60) managed to redeem himself off the final ball as David was run out.

The seasoned Bhuvneshwar bowled a wicket maiden nineteenth over to tilt the sport again in SRH’s favour.

Earlier, Tripathi, who struck his third half century of the season with the assistance of 9 fours and three sixes, set himself up brilliantly for a memorable knock.

Invited to bat, the Sunrisers’ gamble to play Garg on the high of the order paid off. The 21-year-old performed a high quality knock whereas sharing a 78-run partnership with Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was despatched again within the third over.

Garg, who was dropped on 10, made good use of his reprieve as he smashed the ball 4 occasions to the fence and twice over it in his 26-ball innings.

At the opposite finish, Tripathi appeared in his component. He smacked Jasprit Bumrah (1/32) for a six and back-to-back fours within the fifth over.

Tripathi and Garg collected 57 in a productive powerplay and maintained a wholesome run fee which was near 10 runs per over whereas batting responsibly.

Once Garg was caught and bowled by medium pacer Ramandeep Singh (3/20), Pooran, who was promoted to No. 3, joined the get together.

The flamboyant left-hander smoked two consecutive sixes over lengthy on and deep backward sq. off Riley Merdith (1/44) within the thirteenth over earlier than whacking Mayank Markande (0/31) for a boundary and a most within the subsequent over.

The MI bowlers, led by Ramndeep, had been in a position to stage a mini comeback as they removed Pooran, Tripathi and Aiden Markram (2) within the house of eight balls.

Batting down the order, skipper Kane Williamson’s (8 not out) struggles continued as he was unable to get the massive pictures going.

The Sunrisers, who had been trying set for a 200 plus rating, might handle just one boundary within the final two overs, which yielded 19 runs.