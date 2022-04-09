IPL 2022: ‘Nehraji, yeh Tewatia kyaa khaata hai?’ Twitter erupts as Rahul Tewatia pulls of thrilling win for GT – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans clinched their third win on the bounce after a last-over thriller took them over the road in opposition to a spirited Punjab Kings. They wanted 12 runs off 2 balls and Rahul Tewatia smashed the final two balls for sixes to seal a sensational win.

Odean Smith wanted to defend 18 runs within the remaining over and he began effectively with a large and a dot ball after which Hardik Pandya was despatched again after being run out. However, then David Miller smashed a slower ball from smith to mid-wicket for a boundary after which an overthrow by Smith introduced Tewatia again on strike and he proceeded to smash a few sixes to cap off a memorable recreation.

Earlier, Punjab Kings have been powered by Liam Livingstone and Shikhar Dhawan. Livingstone scored 64 off 27 balls and located good firm in Jitesh Sharma. However, there was a middle-order collapse and owing to some late hitting by Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh, Punjab ended with 189 runs.

In response, Shubman Gill seemed in chic kind. After his good knock within the final match, he scored an outstanding 96 runs. In the powerplay overs, he scored 33 of the 53 runs that Gujarat Titans managed to attain. Gill was given firm by debutant Sai Sudharshan and Hardik Pandya that helped Gujarat Titans keep afloat within the chase.

However, all of it boiled all the way down to the ultimate over the place they wanted 19 runs to win. Rahul Tewatia smashed the ultimate 2 balls for two sixes to seal the deal for his facet. “I did premeditate, felt he (Odean) bowl wide outside off to me, premeditated and it executed well for me,” he mentioned after the match.

Despite a troublesome recreation, Punjab Kings captain Mayank Agarwal mentioned he backs Odean Smith and the help workers will give all of the backing to the all-rounder.

After watching the thrilling match, Twitter customers have been all reward for Gujarat Titans. Parthiv Patel known as Rahul Tewatia unreal.

Official Gujarat Titans went gung-ho after Rahul Tewatia’s knock.

Harsha Bhogle reacted to GT’s gorgeous win.

Michael Vaughan lauded the standard within the IPL.

Harbhajan Singh praised Gujarat Titans.

Here are different reactions:

