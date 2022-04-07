IPL 2022: Never expected Pat Cummins to play like that, says MI skipper Rohit Sharma | Cricket News – Times of India

PUNE: Pat Cummins ‘s knock of 56 runs in simply 15 balls got here as a shock for his rival captain Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians (MI) succumbed to a five-wicket defeat towards Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) within the Indian Premier League IPL ) right here on the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Wednesday.“Never expected him to come and play like that! A lot of credit to him for the way he played, ” stated Mumbai captain Rohit within the post-match presentation ceremony.Mumbai Indians began off fairly sluggish as they scored solely 35 runs for the lack of one wicket within the six overs of powerplay. The five-times champions had been 98/3 in 16 overs and went on to attain 63 runs within the final 4 overs to take their whole to 161, courtesy Kieron Pollard’s 5-ball 22.

“With the bat, we didn’t start well. Over the last four overs, to get 160-plus was a great effort, ” stated Rohit.

By the top of 15 overs, KKR wanted 35 runs in 5 overs, with the match just about in stability; however Cummins hammered Daniel Sams for 35 runs in a single over to take his workforce throughout the end line with 4 overs to spare.

A meet up with the Knights of the evening! 💜@patcummins30 @venkateshiyer #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKRvMI #IPL2022 https://t.co/9TILSEq4hu — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) 1649277294000

“We had the game until the 15th over, but the way Cummins played….this will be hard to digest the way it turned out to be in the last few overs. There is a lot of hard work we need to put in, ” admitted Rohit.

MI’s five-wicket defeat towards KKR was their third within the season in as many matches.

The Rohit-led aspect might be eyeing their first win of the season after they tackle Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.