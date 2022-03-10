IPL 2022: Nitish Rana sets a new hairstyle trend with purple and gold-colored streaks depicting KKR

Nitish Rana has modified his coiffure forward of the fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). His workforce Kolkata Knight Riders posted a photograph of their middle-order batter setting a brand new coiffure pattern with purple and gold-coloured streaks on it that are two colors which were strongly related to the franchise.

Rana wasn’t retained by KKR forward of the IPL 2022 mega public sale, nevertheless, they managed to bag his providers for INR 8 Crore after a bidding battle alongside Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. The left-handed batter had a prolific begin to the earlier IPL season however misplaced his method within the center to finish up with 383 runs in 16 innings at a median of 29.46 with two half-centuries.

He stored making the necessary contributions within the center and performed totally different roles within the facet to get the franchise into the finals final season. He can even roll his arm over with some helpful off-spin and could be counted as an all-rounder who can chip in if wanted.

Rana’s spectacular stint with KKR within the earlier version earned him a maiden name as much as the Indian workforce for the Sri Lanka tour and he went on to make his debut in each T20I and ODI codecs. He couldn’t have the identical influence he had in IPL, however positively has the products to excel within the longer run. Rana is more likely to bat on the quantity 4 place this yr for KKR, with skipper Shreyas Iyer coming in at three.

Coming again to his coiffure, the Kolkata Knight Riders’ official Instagram deal with posted the brand new coiffure of Rana that may nicely go on to be the pattern for this IPL. Rana has performed 77 IPL video games up to now scoring 1820 runs at a median of 28.4 with a powerful strike price of 132.5. He is among the versatile batters going round in India in the mean time and brings a left-handed choice into the combination as nicely.

Here’s the brand new coiffure of Nitish Rana:

“We can’t get over @nitishrana_official’s hairstyle for #IPL2022 💜💛 📸: @rashidtheartist | #KKRHaiTaiyaar” – the KKR Instagram deal with captioned.