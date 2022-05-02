IPL 2022, Orange Cap holders: Jos Buttler targets Virat Kohli’s record, Abhishek Sharma the surprise package – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Jos Buttler and KL Rahul appear to be in a special league altogether in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The Rajasthan Royals opener and the Lucknow Super Giants captain are presently battling for the Orange Cap. Despite all of Rahul’s mammoth scores, he’s nonetheless a long way away from Buttler.

Rahul performed an excellent knock of 77 off 51 balls in opposition to Delhi Capitals. His innings was laced with 4 boundaries and 5 sixes and was one of many foremost causes behind LSG placing up a rating of 195 for 3 batting first in opposition to DC, which in the long run, proved to be six runs too many for the latter.

Rahul presently has 451 runs in 10 matches at a median of 53. Despite these staggering numbers, the right-hander continues to be a long way away from Buttler. The Royals’ wicketkeeper-batter is on the high of the checklist with 566 runs to his identify in 9 matches.

Considering Rajasthan Royals’ excessive probabilities of making it to the playoffs by ending within the high 4, Buttler will at the least — in fact bearing in mind that he does not get injured — have six extra matches to attempt to break Virat Kohli’s all-time file for many runs in an IPL season. The former RCB captain had scored 973 runs in IPL 2016.

The England right-handed batter nonetheless requires 408 runs to get handed Kohli however trying on the sort of type he’s in, that’s certain not an unrealistic goal.

At quantity three presently within the Orange Cap checklist is Sunrisers Hyderabad’s younger left-handed opening batter Abhishek Sharma. The teen has taken big strides in the previous couple of video games. His scores of 47, 65, and 39 within the final three video games have helped him displace Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya from the third spot. Sharma presently has 324 runs in 9 matches whereas Pandya has mustered 308 in as many.

In the fifth spot is Mumbai Indians’ mister constant Tilak Varma. The left-hander, in his first season of IPL, is the present highest scorer of the Mumbai Indians with 307 runs in 9 matches.

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.