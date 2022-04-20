IPL 2022: Our bowlers went too far ahead with tactics and strategies, says LSG captain KL Rahul | Cricket News – Times of India

A properly deserved Player of the Match award for @faf1307 for his glorious knock of 96 as @RCBTweets win by 18 runs.… https://t.co/7c1WTRMYaF — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) 1650394643000

NAVI MUMBAI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul stated his bowlers did not execute crew “tactics and strategies”, permitting Faf du Plessis play a captain’s knock in Royal Challengers Bangalore ‘s 18-run win of their IPL match.RCB captain Du Plessis smashed a 64-ball 96 to take his facet to 181 for six. RCB then restricted LSG to 163 for 8 to win the match on the DY Patil Stadium right here on Tuesday night time.

“Something we could have done better is we knew what the wicket was and what lengths to bowl. We needed to stick to that for longer periods of time,” Rahul stated through the post-match press convention.

“Sometimes we just went a little too far ahead in terms of our tactics and strategies. We wanted not to be predictable and try the batter guessing.

“But on a pitch like that, the place there was assist, even when we had been predictable, if we may have stored in the fitting areas, would have most likely bought us a few extra wickets within the center and put the squeeze on them.”

The LSG skipper lavished praise on his rival skipper for playing one of the best captain’s knocks.

“We have all seen Faf enjoying over the yr. He is an excellent participant, not simply spin however total he has been enjoying properly in IPL over the previous couple of years,” he stated.

“It was not a simple wicket to bat on however he constructed the innings rather well, one thing we as a batting unit (may have finished), one in every of us within the high 3 or 4 needed to play an innings like that, the place we bat deep.

“That could have given us best chance to win this game but unfortunately we couldn’t string in those partnerships. It was a very good knock. It was one of the best captain’s innings that he (Du Plessis) could have played.”

LSG tackle Mumbai Indians on Sunday.