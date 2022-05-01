IPL 2022: Our real potential came out, says Rohit Sharma after Mumbai Indians’ first win of the season | Cricket News – Times of India

NAVI MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma would any day take a Mumbai Indians ‘ (MI) victory as a birthday current and extra so when the workforce lastly carried out to its potential after eight straight defeats.MI recorded their first win of the season beating Rajasthan Royals by 5 wickets as they put up their finest present of the present version on a Saturday night time.“I’d definitely take it,” Rohit mentioned when requested if he ever thought this may very well be his birthday current.

“That’s how we play, real potential came out today, with the ball especially. They kept applying the pressure. If you keep taking wickets, it’s going to be difficult for them, we did that perfectly today,” Rohit mentioned, heaping reward on his bowling unit.

He did not really feel that workforce mixture was the explanation for the debacle which this season has been thus far.

“This is the team we played in the first couple of games except few bowling changes. When you have a season like that, you are not sure of your combination. You want to try out so many things.”

Rohit admitted that situations in Navi Mumbai are a bit totally different.

“The conditions are different. The ball tends to grip here, the pitches are flat in the other venues. We try and field the best combination, it hasn’t worked for eight games.”

It has been a season of close to misses, feels MI skipper.

“But one thing I can say is, we were not blown away by the opposition, we came really close. Had we won those games, things would have been slightly different,” mentioned Rohit.