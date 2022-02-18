IPL 2022: PBKS co-owner drops hint on the franchise’s potential captaincy choice

Ever because the IPL mega auction concluded for the Punjab Kings, their followers have been curious to know as to who could be main the workforce come March. When Mayank Agarwal was retained by the franchise previous to the public sale, many believed for him to be that candidate. However, after the Kings’ purchased Shikhar Dhawan on the public sale desk, there have been reviews that the southpaw may overtake Agrawal as the ultimate selection.

And now, Mohit Burman, the Co-owner of the Kings, may effectively have dropped a touch as to whom the reigns may be going to. Reading between Burman’s traces from a latest interview, many imagine that Agarwal has pipped Dhawan because the franchise’s selection.

“I think it’s a big advantage to have a senior player who has played with you before to lead the team. He understands the thinking of the coach,” mentioned Burman to News9 Sports.

Mayank Agrawal was picked up by the franchise in 2018 and has since been an important cog within the wheel for them. Over the previous couple of seasons, Agrawal had established himself as a part of a formidable opening pair along with his fellow teammate from Karnataka and former skipper of the franchise, KL Rahul. He had additionally led the workforce for one of many video games in IPL 2021 within the absence of KL Rahul.

“He has a good rapport with the coaches and the idea is to give him a strong bunch of players who fill up all the positions,” he added

Shikhar Dhawan is one other sturdy candidate for PBKS captaincy

The Kings have been lauded by numerous analysts and cricketing pundits as one of many groups that have been probably the most complete of their technique on the public sale desk. Punjab received a profitable bid to purchase the seasoned campaigner in Shikhar Dhawan for Rs 8.25 crore. They additionally retained younger quick bowler, Arshdeep Singh, who had proven nice potential final season.

“Our strategy was to put very strong lieutenants in every position so it would be much easier for the captain to not only lead but be a team player. Therefore, I wanted to give an equal playing side which will come across as a strong team than to have one strong leader.” Commented Burman on the ultimate squad

The Kings spent a complete of Rs 86.55 crore in the direction of constructing their squad. The most costly purchase for them was the Englishman, Liam Livingstone, for whom they shelled out a whopping Rs 11.5 crore. They additionally broke the financial institution for South African quick bowler, Kagiso Rabada, spending Rs 9.25 crore on him.