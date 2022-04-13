IPL 2022, PBKS Predicted XI vs MI: Will Punjab Kings Stick With Odean Smith? | Cricket News

Punjab Kings suffered a slim defeat in opposition to the Gujarat Titans of their final sport in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Rahul Tewatia smashed two sixes off the ultimate two balls to grab victory from the jaws of defeat for his workforce. Odean Smith was on the receiving finish, bowling the ultimate over, and Punjab Kings suffered a heartbreak. The Mayank Agarwal-led franchise are positioned on the seventh spot with 4 factors from 4 video games and they’ll subsequent sq. off in opposition to Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and it must be seen whether or not they make any modifications to their taking part in XI for this much-anticipated conflict.

Here’s what we expect ought to be the Punjab Kings taking part in XI for the conflict in opposition to Mumbai Indians

Mayank Agarwal: The Punjab Kings skipper has regarded off color this season and he is because of rating an enormous one. The franchise would hope for the skipper to return again to kind as he holds the important thing behind the franchise posting large scores.

Shikhar Dhawan: The left-handed seasoned professional has performed helpful cameos so far however he’s due for an enormous rating. He would hope to accomplice Mayank to supply Punjab Kings a flying begin.

Liam Livingstone: The right-handed fashionable batter has been one of the best batter for the franchise up to now, putting the ball at his personal will. He can single-handedly take the sport away from the opposition. He had scored a 27-ball 64 in opposition to the Gujarat Titans and he was at his scintillating greatest.

Jonny Bairstow: The England wicketkeeper failed in his first sport for the franchise this season, however he can take the sport away from the opposition in a jiffy.

Jitesh Sharma: The right-handed batter confirmed his big-hitting expertise in opposition to Gujarat Titans and he provides a lot wanted firepower in Punjab Kings’ middle-order.

Shahrukh Khan: The Tamil Nadu batter has regarded off color this season up to now and has not absolutely utilised his potential. Punjab Kings would hope for the right-hander to fireside.

Benny Howell: Looking at how Odean Smith has fared this season, Punjab Kings may look to exchange him and the England all-rounder Benny Howell may be an ideal match.

Kagiso Rabada: The Proteas pacer has the flexibility to interrupt the again of any batting lineup and he might help his franchise win the competition inside powerplay if he strikes commonly.

Rahul Chahar: The spinner has seven wickets to his identify this season and he has managed to maintain it tight within the center part of the sport.

Promoted

Vaibhav Arora: The Himachal Pradesh pacer has impressed together with his swing and wily change of tempo and he would hope to take wickets at common intervals.

Arshdeep Singh: The left-arm seamer held his personal on the again finish of the sport in opposition to Gujarat Titans and he has proven nice head on his shoulders. Punjab Kings depend on him on the demise and that may be a testomony to his talent and talent.