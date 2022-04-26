IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Twitter Reacts As Rishi Dhawan Wears Face Shield In First Indian Premier League Match Since 2016 | Cricket News

Featuring for the primary time within the Indian Premier League (IPL) since 2016, Rishi Dhawan caught the eye of followers and specialists in Match 38 as Punjab Kings (PBKS) took on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Coming on to bowl, the all-rounder was seen sporting a protecting face protect which bought many reactions from Twitter as followers started to tried to determine the explanation. The purpose Dhawan was sporting a protecting face gear is because of an harm sustained within the Ranji Trophy earlier than IPL 2022 started. The 32-year-old bought hit throughout the second spherical of fixtures and was additionally taken to the hospital for scans. Having undergone surgical procedure after being hit, Dhawan is known to be sporting the masks whereas bowling. Due to this purpose, he additionally missed the primary 4 matches for Punjab and was additionally seen within the nets together with his masks.

Recently talking by way of PBKS’ social media deal with, he stated, “I am making an IPL comeback after 4 years so it was a little disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to go through surgery which ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and hope to have a strong comeback.”

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to have his tackle the event. He wrote, "Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan's glasses may have reminded him of something"

Another person wrote, "Rishi Dhawan is the man of firsts. He is the first bowler to be wearing a protective mask in #IPL. As @venkatatweets shared he was hit on head in follow through during Ranji Trophy. It should become a normal now since I've seen a lot of bowlers getting hit in the follow through".

"Rishi Dhawan had an injury during Ranji Trophy and making a great comeback in his first match in #IPL2022", one other said.

Also, Dhawan’s final match within the IPL was for PBKS (then Kings XI Punjab) and he was roped in by the franchise throughout the mega public sale this yr for Rs 55 lakh.