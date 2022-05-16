IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC Live Cricket Score and Update: DC lose three quick wickets, in some trouble – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live replace – IPL 2022 PBKS vs DC cricket rating, sixty fourth IPL Match Live Coverage: couple of overs for PBKS. Chahar bowls a superb over and offers away only a single. He go some flip and diverse his tempo effectively. Livingstone then finishes it off effectively, he’s hit for a FOUR however he finally ends up gifting away simply 7 runs. Finishes with a superb spell of 4-0-27-3. 8 runs off the final two overs.

Preview: Punjab Kings and Delhi Capital will eye to get one step nearer to the playoff spots once they meet for the second time within the newest season of the Indian Premier League on the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on 16 May at 7:30 PM IST.

As the factors desk is getting extra attention-grabbing, the magic determine of 14 factors received’t be sufficient for qualifying within the ultimate 4. While Delhi Capitals are in fifth with 12 factors, Punjab Kings are positioned at no. 4 with the identical variety of factors as per the benchmark of web run charge.

Punjab Kings are coming off an enormous win of their final match towards Royal Challengers Bangalore. The Mayank Agarwal-led facet received the match by 54 runs. The blistering knocks of Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone obtained them to succeed in the mammoth complete of 209 runs. In the second innings, Kagiso Rabada’s three-wicket spell had the job achieved for Punjab.

On the opposite hand, Delhi Capitals are doing good since their final two encounters. They have turn out to be a playoff contender after beating Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals within the final two video games. The Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets within the final match. The batting unit clicked effectively for them to chase down a 161-run goal. They look to keep up the momentum to grab one of many playoff berths.

When will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be performed?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will happen on 16 May 2022.

Where will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match be held?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will likely be held on the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match begin?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will start from 7:30 pm onwards. The toss will happen at 7 pm.

Where are you able to watch PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match will likely be broadcast dwell on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals may also be streamed dwell on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even observe firstpost.com to take a look at the dwell scores and commentary of the PBKS vs DC IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odeon Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Delhi Capitals Squad for 2022 IPL: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.

