IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR Live Streaming: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live coverage, venue, date, timing – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Mayank Agarwal-led Punjab Kings will tackle Sanju Samson’s Rajasthan Royals within the first match of Saturday’s doubleheader on 7 May.

Punjab Kings come into this recreation excessive on confidence after their final encounter in opposition to Gujarat Titans. The group has 5 victories in ten fixtures to this point. On the opposite hand, Rajasthan Royals have six victories and 4 defeats to their identify. Both these sides are a part of the mid-table muddle. This makes this conflict an important fixture for his or her playoffs hopes.

Interestingly, each these sides are depending on their prime order. While Jos Buttler has been excellent for Rajasthan, Shikhar Dhawan has been constant for Punjab Kings. However, each these groups would wish their center order to be much more constant in the event that they need to make it to the playoffs.

When will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match be performed?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will happen on 7 May.

Where will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match be held?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match might be held at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals match begin?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will start from 3:30 pm onwards. The toss might be held at 3 pm on the identical day.

Where are you able to watch PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match on TV and on-line?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match might be broadcast stay on Star Sports Network channels — Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD (Dugout) and Star Sports 1. The PBKS vs RR match may also be streamed stay on Disney+ Hotstar.

You can even observe firstpost.com to take a look at the stay scores and commentary of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match.

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Prabhsimran Singh, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Shubham Garhwal, Daryl Mitchell, Rassie Van Der Dussen, James Neesham

