IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals look to stay in playoffs race | Cricket News – Times of India

On a excessive after the morale-boosting win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans, Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS will probably be keen to hold on the momentum after they tackle a struggling Rajasthan Royals on the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday within the IPL.Languishing on the backside half of the factors desk, the seventh ranked Punjab facet has as soon as once more been tormented by recurring inconsistency and in consequence have managed to win solely 5 of their 10 outings to date.Already into the enterprise finish of the match, Punjab sorely wanted a complete win to resurrect their wayward marketing campaign, and the eight-wicket win over the Titans got here on the proper juncture. Steered by Kagiso Rabada’s four-wicket burst and Shikhar Dhawan ‘s elegant half-century, the win over Gujarat with 4 overs to spare additionally pushed Punjab’s internet run charge from -0.470 to -0.229.

Up in opposition to a Rajasthan bowling assault in Saturday’s afternoon recreation, Punjab will hope for Dhawan to do an encore, in addition to anticipating the likes of Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Jitesh Sharma to fireplace in unison to publish or defend a giant complete.

Englishman Jonny Bairstow‘s repeated failures and Mayank’s underwhelming marketing campaign have again and again dampened the spirit for the pink and gold brigade, and as such Rishi Dhawan and the decrease order can be anticipated to drag above their weight as and when the scenario calls for.

On the bowling entrance, Punjab lastly appears to have discovered a settled mixture this season. South African tempo spearhead Rabada has led from the entrance with four-wicket hauls within the final two video games, and the Indian trio of Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma and Rishi Dhawan have additionally been on the cash. It will probably be fascinating to see if leggie Rahul Chahar is rested for a few ties to accommodate left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar.

On the opposite hand, smarting from two successive losses, third-placed Rajasthan might want to look past their over-dependence on Jos Buttler, and anticipate the likes of Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetymar to step up. Padikkal’s failure to go ballistic has in a means affected the Royals who’ve ended up with below-par totals of 144, 158 and 152 of their final three matches.

Also Riyan Parag, with one half century in 10 innings to date, desperately wants some runs and some scalps to justify his choice.

Rajasthan’s bowling assault has been respectable with the Indian pair of Prasidh Krishna and Kuldeep Sen complimenting New Zealander Trent Boult nicely.