IPL 2022, PBKS vs RR: We knew Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a long innings, says Sanju Samson | Cricket News – Times of India
MUMBAI: Following Yashasvi Jaiswal’s half-century that helped his facet acquire a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson mentioned that the staff knew that the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was due for a protracted innings and had spent a variety of time practising in nets.
Fiery half-century by Yashasvi Jaiswal and a three-wicket haul by Yuzvendra Chahal, supplied Rajasthan Royals with a six-wicket win over Punjab Kings, right here on the Wankhede Stadium, on Saturday.
“We all knew that he (Yashasvi Jaiswal) was due for a good innings. He spends quality time training and practising, spending a lot of hours in the nets. Very happy for him,” mentioned Samson within the post-match presentation.
Samson mentioned that the facet was joyful to chase and it was a extremely good wicket.
“Really great intent shown by almost every batsman. I have been learning a lot, things have been getting clearer and clearer. Having the same side for almost every game helps to identify the situation and how to use the longer and shorter side, you need to keep on changing the bowlers according to the situation. There is no set strategy that fast bowlers have to bowl at the death, I feel anyone having a great temperament and having great experience can do the job for the team. He (Yuzvendra Chahal) said that he is even ready to bowl the 20th over, he is confident and he is doing well for the team,” he added.
The captain mentioned that he needed to exit and specific himself on the sphere by taking part in some photographs.
Samson mentioned that when issues get busy, the facet wants to return again to the fundamentals and take one sport at a time and take a look at the controllables.
“We will keep on giving importance to each and every game and then doing our best in every game. Let us see where we end up at the end of the league stages,” he added.
Coming to the match, Jaiswal smashed 68 runs off 41 balls, which was adopted by a fast cameo from Shimron Hetmyer of 31 runs off 16 balls, which gave Rajasthan their seventh win, with two balls to spare.
Earlier, batting first, fifty from Jonny Bairstow (56*) and cameos from Jitesh Sharma (38*) and Liam Livingstone (22*) on the finish powered Punjab Kings to a stable 189/5 on the finish of 20 overs in opposition to Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
