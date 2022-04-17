IPL 2022, PBKS vs SRH: “He’s MR. IPL For Me”, Graeme Swann’s High Praise For Punjab Kings Batter | Cricket News

Punjab Kings batter Shikhar Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer within the historical past of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-handed batter has 5,981 runs to his title from 197 matches and he’s at the moment representing the Punjab Kings within the ongoing IPL. This season, he has managed to attain 197 runs from 5 video games along with his highest rating being 70. Former England spinner Graeme Swann has termed him as “Mr.IPL” and he additionally mentioned that Dhawan is within the type of his life.

“Clearly he’s (Shikhar Dhawan) in a form of his life. I mean he’s been playing a pink suit gear dog in the TATA IPL. I mean he is Mr. IPL (for me) and I love watching every minute of him bat like that (when he’s in his elements),” Swann mentioned on Star Sports’ present Cricket Live.

Lauding the big selection of photographs the senior left-handed batsman possesses in his repertoire, the previous England spinner claimed that we’re seeing ‘Vintage Dhawan’ within the ongoing season of the cash-rich league.

“As soon as Shikhar Dhawan plays a shot over extra cover for a six early on in his innings, you know he’s in for a good time. And these are some vintage Shikhar Dhawan shots. He’s brilliant down the ground, brilliant over the square, that little ramp over the top, a flick to the leg side. He’s amazing,” mentioned Swann.

Punjab Kings are on the fifth spot within the IPL factors desk with three wins from 5 video games. The aspect at the moment has six factors.

Punjab Kings will subsequent sq. off towards SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.