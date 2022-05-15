IPL 2022: Play-Offs At Stake As DC And PBKS Clash In Must-Win Game | Cricket News

Two groups struggling for consistency, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, will goal to outdo one another in a bid to maintain their play-offs hopes alive within the Indian Premier League on Monday. Both groups are but to string back-to-back wins this season however neither facet can afford one other defeat of their remaining leagues video games.

Punjab are seventh on the factors desk with 12 factors and a Net Run Rate of +0.023. The Capitals even have a dozen factors and are fifth due to wholesome NRR of +0.210, which is able to profit them if two or extra groups finish on the identical variety of factors.

The Capitals head to the fixture excessive on confidence after an eight wicket-win over Rajasthan Royals whereas Punjab pummelled RCB.

In Delhi skipper Rishbah Pant’s phrases “it was close to a perfect game”.

While opener David Warner continues to take pleasure in his purple patch, the second opening slot stays a reason behind concern with Mandeep Singh and Srikar Bharat failing miserably in Prithvi Shaw‘s absence, who has additionally not fared nicely this season.

Although Shaw, who was down with typhoid, has been discharged from the hospital, it’s to be seen if the teenager is match sufficient to play the essential recreation on Monday.

To DC’s reduction Mitchell Marsh lastly joined the social gathering. The big-hitting all-rounder shook off the rust to star with the bat and ball in opposition to RR. His and Warner’s position will probably be essential.

Loads can even relaxation on how Pant performs. The skipper regarded in his factor throughout his unconquered quick 4-ball keep in opposition to RR as he whacked two sixes however hasn’t performed the match-winning innings he’s able to but.

Rovman Powell has confirmed that hitting 4 and sixes comes simple to him and he can win matches with some help kind the highest order.

They must navigate by way of a bowling assault ably led by Kagiso Rabada, who’s the best wicket taker amongst pacers this season.

The ever-improving Arshdeep Singh has been good for Punjab, particularly within the dying overs, touchdown yorkers at will whereas Rahul Chahar has been costly.

The DC bowling division, then again, was proper on the mark in opposition to RR.

Young Chetan Sakaria bowled brilliantly within the absence of the Khaleel Ahmed, who injured his hamstring, whereas tempo spearhead Anrich Nortje can also be discovering his rhythm.

However, the weakest hyperlink continues to be Shardul Thakur, who has been leaking runs and has few wickets to point out for it.

Against the flamboyant Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, the Delhi bowlers could have their job minimize out.

The English duo of Bairstow and Livingstone can tear aside any assault because it present in opposition to RCB.

Dhawan has been Punjab’s leading-run getter with 400 plus and he will probably be anticipated rise to the event in a do-or-die recreation. Bairstow has discovered his groove after being promoted to the highest alongside Dhawan and that may be a massive constructive for the group.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who has impressed together with his hitting potential, might want to do greater than enjoying a flash within the pan form of innings.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal, who has moved himself down the order, has been removed from his finest with the bat this season. With the group looking for survival, there’ll no higher time for him to play a captain’s knock on Monday.

Teams: Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (C), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw,Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti,Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Promoted

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)