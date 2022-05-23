Sports
IPL 2022 Playoffs: Super Over could determine winner in case of disruptions | Cricket News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: A Super Over may resolve IPL 15’s champions ought to rain gods play spoilsport and no play is feasible in regulation time.
If not even an over a aspect is feasible, the league standing will take priority and can resolve the winner, in line with an IPL briefing word.
This will even apply to the Qualifier 1, Eliminator, Qualifier 2, which would not have reserve days.
May 30 has been saved apart as a reserve day for the summit conflict, which can start at 8pm.
With the IPL transferring to Kolkata for the playoffs and inclement climate forecast for the town, the IPL has issued sure tips in case of rain-interrupted video games.
While Gujarat Titans tackle Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants will play Royal Challengers Bangalore on the similar venue the following day within the Eliminator.
The second Qualifier and the ultimate are slated to be performed in Ahmedabad on Friday and Sunday respectively.
“The number of overs in the playoff match may, if necessary, be reduced so that each side has the opportunity to bat for five overs,” the IPL tips learn.
“For the Eliminator and each Qualifier playoff matches, in the event that it is not possible to schedule a five-over match to complete by the end of the extra time on the original day, the teams will, if conditions permit, play a Super Over to determine the winner of the relevant Eliminator or Qualifier match.”
If the Super Over just isn’t doable “the team that finished highest in the league table after the 70 matches of the regular season shall be declared the winner of the relevant playoff match or final,” it added.
In case of the 2 Qualifiers and the Eliminator, if one innings is full however no play is feasible within the second, the DLS technique will come into play.
If the ultimate begins on May 29 that’s no less than one ball is bowled then the “match will resume at the point where it stopped on the previous day. For the avoidance of doubt, any match recalculations done without the match actually restarting on the previous night will be ignored.”
