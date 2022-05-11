IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC beat RR to consolidate fifth position – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a special format. But that won’t essentially influence the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be a bit of completely different, whereby the ten groups might be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every group will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the group in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every group from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Tuesday, GT formally grew to become the primary group to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs after they efficiently defended 144 towards LSG.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 618 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 22 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT 12 9 3 0 +0.376 18 2 LSG 12 8 4 0 +0.385 16 3 RR 12 7 5 0 +0.228 14 4 RCB 12 7 5 0 -0.115 14 5 DC 12 6 6 0 +0.210 12 6 SRH 11 5 6 0 -0.031 10 7 KKR 12 5 7 0 -0.057 10 8 PBKS 11 5 6 0 -0.231 10 9 CSK 11 4 7 0 -0.028 8 10 MI 11 2 9 0 -0.894 4

