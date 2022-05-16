IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: DC move to 4th with win over PBKS – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a distinct format. But that won’t essentially influence the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be a little bit completely different, whereby the ten groups will probably be cut up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every workforce will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the workforce in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every workforce from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

Here’s the listing of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 627 runs

Purple Cap holder: Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 24 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 GT (Q) 13 10 3 0 +0.391 20 2 RR 13 8 5 0 +0.304 16 3 LSG 13 8 5 0 +0.262 16 4 DC 13 7 6 0 +0.255 14 5 RCB 13 7 6 0 -0.323 14 6 KKR 13 6 7 0 +0.160 12 7 PBKS 13 6 7 0 -0.043 12 8 SRH 12 5 7 0 -0.270 10 9 CSK 13 4 9 0 -0.206 8 10 MI 12 3 9 0 -0.613 6

