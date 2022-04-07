IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: KKR go top with win over MI – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a unique format. But that won’t essentially impression the purpose system.

This 12 months the format goes to be a little bit totally different, whereby the ten groups will likely be cut up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every workforce will play one another twice, in addition to twice towards the workforce in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every workforce from each group will play towards all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Wednesday, Kolkata Knight Riders went high of the desk with a sensational five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here’s the checklist of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Jos Buttler (RR) – 205 runs

Purple Cap holder: Umesh Yadav (KKR)– 9 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

KKR

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 KKR 4 3 1 0 +1.218 6 2 RR 3 2 1 0 +1.218 4 3 GT 2 2 0 0 +0.495 4 4 PBKS 3 2 1 0 +0.238 4 5 LSG 3 2 1 0 +0.193 4 6 RCB 3 2 1 0 +0.159 4 7 DC 2 1 1 0 -0.065 2 8 CSK 3 0 3 0 -1.251 0 9 MI 3 0 3 0 -1.362 0 10 SRH 2 0 2 0 -1.825 0

