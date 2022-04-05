IPL 2022 Points Table, Orange Cap and Purple Cap Latest Table Today: LSG climb one place to fifth after beating SRH – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

IPL 2022 has in retailer new groups, modified squad line-ups and a special format. But that won’t essentially impression the purpose system.

This yr the format goes to be a bit totally different, whereby the ten groups will probably be break up into two teams – Group A and B.

Group A – Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B – Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

Now, inside the teams, every crew will play one another twice, in addition to twice in opposition to the crew in the identical row from the opposite group. Then every crew from each group will play in opposition to all the opposite groups within the different group as soon as. That brings it to a complete of 14 (8 + 5 + 1) matches for all groups.

On Monday, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) climbed one place to fifth with a sensational 12-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who stay stranded within the backside of the factors desk with out a single win in two video games.

Here’s the checklist of present Orange and Purple Cap holders:

Orange Cap holder: Ishan Kishan (MI) – 135 runs

Purple Cap holder: Umesh Yadav (KKR)– 8 wickets

Here’s the most recent up to date IPL 2022 league desk:

Position Team Matches Won Lost NR Net RR Points 1 RR 2 2 0 0 +2.100 4 2 KKR 3 2 1 0 +0.843 4 3 GT 2 2 0 0 +0.495 4 4 PBKS 3 2 1 0 +0.238 4 5 LSG 3 2 1 0 +0.193 4 6 DC 2 1 1 0 +0.065 2 7 RCB 2 1 1 0 -0.048 2 8 MI 2 0 2 0 -1.029 0 9 CSK 3 0 3 0 -1.251 0 10 SRH 2 0 2 0 -1.825 0

